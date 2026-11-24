Im Sommer 2012 erhielt die Midleton Distillery erstmals Fässer des renommierten Weinguts Château Léoville Barton aus Saint-Julien. Dank dieser kreierten die Irish Distillers ihren Green Spot Château Léoville Barton. Der Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey reifte zunächst im traditionellen Mix aus Ex-Oloroso sherry, neuen Bourbon und Ex-Bourbon barrels. Darauf folgte eine zweite Reifezeit in diesen Ex-Bordeaux Weinfässern für 12 bis 24 Monaten (Wir stellten Ihnen diese Abfüllung 2015 zur Sicherheit gleich zweimal vor).

Gänzlich ohne die vorherige traditionelle Reifung kommt die Abfüllung Green Spot Château Léoville Barton Single Cask 13 yo aus. Denn dieser Whiskey, den Irish Distillers und Mitchell & Son präsentieren, lagerte vollständig in einem Weinfass des Château Léoville Barton in der Midleton Distillery in Irland.

Robert Mitchell and Deirdre OCarroll launch 13y o Green Spot Single Cask

Bildquelle: https://www.irishwhiskeymagazine.com/news/latest-news/13-year-old-green-spot-single-cask/

Deirdre O’Carroll, Blenderin bei Irish Distillers, wird wie folgt zitiert:

“In the summer of 2012, we received the first casks from Château Léoville Barton at the Midleton distillery. Since then, our team has cultivated a relationship with the renowned Bordeaux winery that is built on a shared appreciation for quality, craftsmanship and meticulous cask selection. This latest whiskey, the 13 year old Green spot single cask that is solely aged in one of their barrels, represents the ultimate expression of our long term partnership.”

Offizielle Tasting-Notizen

Nose: An assortment of dark berry fruits with earthy tones, anise, and dried rose petals. The wine seasoning influences continue to build in tandem with the toasted French oak, adding notes of maraschino cherries, vanilla, and hints of nutmeg.

Taste: Roasted almonds to the fore accompanied by robust tannins and pot still spices, while notes of a summer fruit compote including plums, stewed apples and citrus peel evolve over time. Earthy and herbal characters of rosemary and sage softly intertwine with the sweet fruits and seasoned oak.

Finish: Lasting finish which sees the rich assortment of fruits and pot still spices linger for a time before finally fading, allowing the oak to have the final word.

Erhältlich ist der auf 192 Flaschen limitierte Green Spot Château Léoville Barton Single Cask 13 yo bei Mitchell & Son – im Geschäft sowie online – zum Preis von 385 €.