Green Spot mit Special Edition zum 100-jährigen Jubiläum

Sein 100-jähriges Jubiläum darf in diesem Jahr der Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Green Spot feiern. Denn 1925 war es, als Mitchell & Son erstmals ihren Green Spot auf den Markt brachten. Ihre Fässer, die in der Jameson Distillery in Dublin befüllt wurden, erhielten Farbpunkte zur Anzeige des Alters: Blau für 7 Jahre, Grün für 10 Jahre, Gelb für 12 Jahre und Rot für 15 Jahre.

Anlässlich dieses Jubiläums hat Spot Whiskey (jetzt zu Irish Distillers und somit zu Pernod Ricard gehörend) mit den Farbexperten von YesColours zusammengearbeitet, um einen individuellen Green Spot-Farbton zu kreieren. Green Spot 100 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 10-Year-Old erscheint in einer besonderen, gemeinsam mit der Verpackungsagentur WMH&I entworfenen Flasche, und ist mit 46 % Vol. abgefüllt.

Green Spot 100 Year Anniversary & YesColours Paint Pouch, die Kombination des Green Spot Whiskeys mit einem 1-Liter-Beutel der Farbe von YesColours, ist online über die Website der Midleton Distillery Collection erhältlich. Und seit dem 1. Oktober 2025 auch in Großbritannien, Irland (ROI & NI) und im Global Travel Retail der Republik Irland. Der Green Spot-Farbton ist exklusiv über die YesColours-Website erhältlich.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der Irish Distillers:

Spot Whiskey Celebrates 100 Colourful Years of Green Spot, Launching a Limited-Edition Anniversary Bottle and Bespoke Paint Shade in Collaboration with YesColours

Green Spot Whiskey marks a century of production with an exclusive bottle: Green Spot 100 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 10-Year-Old



Celebrating 100 years, the special bottle launches with a bespoke Green Spot shade created in collaboration with colour experts YesColours – the award-winning UK sustainable paint brand.

Renowned Irish whiskey brand Spot Whiskey celebrates 100 years of Green Spot with a limited-edition 10-year-old expression, crafted at Midleton Distillery, the world’s most awarded international distillery*. To mark this milestone, the brand has partnered with colour experts YesColours to create a bespoke Green Spot paint shade.

The Green Spot 100 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 10-Year-Old pays homage to the traditional Green Spot launched in 1925 by Mitchell & Son. For decades, the Mitchell family sent empty wine, sherry and port casks to be filled at the Jameson Distillery, before returning them to their Dublin cellars for maturation. Each cask was marked with a daub of paint to indicate its age – green for a 10-year-old whiskey. In 1925, this simple marking practice inspired the name Green Spot, a tradition that has endured for a century, now honoured with a bespoke anniversary liquid crafted as a nod to that original 10-year-old age statement.

This special anniversary release, bottled at 46% ABV, offers an elevated flavour experience adding depth and complexity to celebrate a century of whiskey craft. It opens with hints of floral honey, toffee, and autumnal fruit notes, followed by warming layers of spice, vanilla, and dried fruits flavours, finished with a rich, lingering balance of orchard fruits notes and pot still character.

Housed in a striking anniversary bottle created with packaging agency WMH&I to reimagine the whiskey maker’s iconic green daub. Once a simple mark of maturity and quality, the daub now inspires the vivid green brushstrokes, accented with gold, that sweep across the bottle. The result is a design that honours the traditional hand-marked casks while uniting three partners with a shared commitment to colour, craft, and character.

With colour central to Spot Whiskey’s identity, partnering with YesColours on a bespoke Green Spot paint breathes new life into this marker of heritage. Delving into YesColours’s colour archives, the sustainable paint brand encapsulates Spot Whiskey’s rich history and origins. Drawing on YesColours’ expertise in colour, sustainability, and colour science, the limited-edition paint brings the story full circle – uniting tradition with modern expression.

David McCabe, Chief Blender at Irish Distillers, maker of Spot Whiskey, says:

Our green daub has always been more than a symbol. It’s a mark of trust, craftsmanship and the care that goes into every drop of our Green Spot expression. This 100 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 10-Year-Old, we wanted to honour our heritage by creating a bespoke liquid that reflects the depth of the original Green Spot cask, while showcasing how far the brand has come. Collaborating with YesColours has allowed us to celebrate this legacy in a new way, with a bespoke shade and bottle design that reflects where we’ve come from, while carrying those craft-led values into the future.

John Stubbs, Founder and CEO of YesColours, adds:​

Working with Spot Whiskey on this centenary project marks an incredible celebration to blend our passion for colour with a brand steeped in heritage. It was important for us to honour and bring to life the mood-enhancing colour of Spot Whiskey’s iconic green daub, while bringing a fresh perspective to the paint shade. We’re proud to have created a bespoke shade that reflects Green Spot’s story and embodies our ethos of thoughtful, sustainable design

The Green Spot 100 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 10-Year-Old with the Green Spot 1L paint is available to purchase from Spot Whiskey at spotwhiskey.com/en/100-year-anniversary.

The Green Spot 100 Year Anniversary Limited Edition 10-Year-Old bottle is available in the UK, Ireland (ROI & NI) and Global Travel Retail Republic of Ireland from 1st of October 2025, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of Spot Whiskey’s rich heritage, reimagined for today’s discerning drinkers.

The Green Spot paint shade is exclusively available to purchase through the YesColours website at: https://yescolours.com/products/green-spot-matt-emulsion-paint.