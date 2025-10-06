Serge verkostet: Dreizehn Craigellachie!

|Craigellachie 37 yo (46.75%, OB, Small Batch, 3,012 bottles, 2022)
|92
|Craigellachie-Glenlivet 18 yo 2006/2025 (46%, Cadenhead, Original Collection, refill oloroso hogsheads)
|87
|Craigellachie 2015/2024 (48.1%, Cask Masters, 1st fill Larose-Trintaudon barrique, cask #166, 320 bottles)
|83
|Craigellachie 11 yo 2012/2023 (52.9%, Tri Carragh, palo cortado barrique, 298 bottles)
|87
|Craigellachie 15 yo 2009/2024 (54.2%, Whisky Age, ex-Caol Ila hogshead, cask #305228, 283 bottles)
|84
|Craigellachie 13 yo 2009/2023 (51.5%, DramCatcher, hogshead, cask #5005)
|86
|Craigellachie 16 yo 2009/2025 (55.2%, Signatory Vintage, Cask Strength Collection, 1st fill Madeira hogshead finish, cask #205, 303 bottles)
|86
|Craigellachie 12 yo 2013/2025 (60.5%, Lady of the Glen, refill oloroso butt + oloroso finish, cask #300805, 332 bottles)
|87
|Craigellachie 16 yo 2008/2024 (66.7%, Milroy’s Vintage Sherry Reserve, second-fill sherry butt, cask #80900934)
|89
|Craigellachie 20 yo 2005/2025 (58.3%, Decadent Drams, Decadent Drinks, refill hogshead + 1st fill sherry, 251 bottles)
|89
|Craigellachie 16 yo 2008/2024 (59.9%, Alambic Classique, Special Vintage Selection, sherry cask, cask #24021, 192 bottles)
|90
|Craigellachie 16 yo 2007/2023 (53.1%, Maltbarn, bourbon cask, 333 bottles)
|89
|Craigellachie 10 yo 2014/2024 (58.9%, James Eadie, cask finish, refill PX hogshead finish, cask #373077, 267 bottles)
|87