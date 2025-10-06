Montag, 06. Oktober 2025, 18:19:09
SpeysideVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Dreizehn Craigellachie!

Einer sehr alten offiziellen Abfüllung, die relativ neu ist, folgen zwölf Indie-Bottlings

Es ist schon etwa her, dass Serge Valentin sich in einer Session ausschließlich der Speyside-Brennerei Craigellachie widmete. Heute holt er dies nach, und serviert uns ein Craigellachie-Tasting, welches uns dreizehn Bottlings der Destillerie vorstellt. Der Destillerie-Abfüllung Craigellachie 37 yo, die punkte-technisch einen sehr hohen Einstieg darstellt, folgen zwölf Indie-Abfüllungen, die dem hohem Niveau weitestgehend folgen. Unsere Übersicht:

AbfüllungPunkte

Craigellachie 37 yo (46.75%, OB, Small Batch, 3,012 bottles, 2022)92 
Craigellachie-Glenlivet 18 yo 2006/2025 (46%, Cadenhead, Original Collection, refill oloroso hogsheads)87
Craigellachie 2015/2024 (48.1%, Cask Masters, 1st fill Larose-Trintaudon barrique, cask #166, 320 bottles)83
Craigellachie 11 yo 2012/2023 (52.9%, Tri Carragh, palo cortado barrique, 298 bottles)87
Craigellachie 15 yo 2009/2024 (54.2%, Whisky Age, ex-Caol Ila hogshead, cask #305228, 283 bottles)84
Craigellachie 13 yo 2009/2023 (51.5%, DramCatcher, hogshead, cask #5005)86
Craigellachie 16 yo 2009/2025 (55.2%, Signatory Vintage, Cask Strength Collection, 1st fill Madeira hogshead finish, cask #205, 303 bottles)86
Craigellachie 12 yo 2013/2025 (60.5%, Lady of the Glen, refill oloroso butt + oloroso finish, cask #300805, 332 bottles)87
Craigellachie 16 yo 2008/2024 (66.7%, Milroy’s Vintage Sherry Reserve, second-fill sherry butt, cask #80900934)89
Craigellachie 20 yo 2005/2025 (58.3%, Decadent Drams, Decadent Drinks, refill hogshead + 1st fill sherry, 251 bottles)89
Craigellachie 16 yo 2008/2024 (59.9%, Alambic Classique, Special Vintage Selection, sherry cask, cask #24021, 192 bottles)90
Craigellachie 16 yo 2007/2023 (53.1%, Maltbarn, bourbon cask, 333 bottles)89
Craigellachie 10 yo 2014/2024 (58.9%, James Eadie, cask finish, refill PX hogshead finish, cask #373077, 267 bottles)87
Craigellachie. Bild © Jochen Wied, Joe’s Tasting
