Irish Distillers weltweit mit Nettoumsatzplus von 2 % im Geschäftsjahr 2025

Irish Distillers, Hersteller einiger der weltweit bekanntesten und erfolgreichsten irischen Whiskeys, verzeichnet für das Geschäftsjahr 2025 (bis 30. Juni 2025) einen weltweiten Nettoumsatz von +2 % für sein gesamtes Portfolio irischer Whiskeys. Jameson, der weltweit meistverkaufte irische Whiskey, erzielte im Geschäftsjahr einen weltweiten Nettoumsatz von +3 %, mit zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum in mehreren Märkten in Asien (Indien, Japan und Südostasien), Afrika (Nigeria), Lateinamerika (Brasilien, Mexiko) und der Türkei.

Nodjame Fouad, CEO von Irish Distillers, zeigte sich innerhalb der kurzen Pressemitteilung recht zufrieden mit diesem Ergebnis:

Today we published our full year results for the 2025 financial year with global net sales of +2% across our portfolio in the financial year. Jameson achieved global net sales growth of +3% in the financial year with double digit net sales growth in select markets across Asia, Africa and Latin America. This is a testament to Jameson’s global appeal and its smooth taste.