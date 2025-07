Jameson mit neuem Design

“This redesign is about more than aesthetics; it deepens the connection between what consumers see on the shelf and the story behind the whiskey. The journey from Bow Street in Dublin to Midleton in Cork in 1975 was a turning point in Irish whiskey history.

“At the time, Midleton Distillery was one of the most technologically advanced distilleries in Europe, and the move played a key role in a new chapter for the Irish whiskey industry. This visual evolution mirrors that migration from Bow Street to Midleton and celebrates the brand’s status as a symbol of Irish whiskey excellence today.”

Carol Quinn, Archivist bei Irish Distillers