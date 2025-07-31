Ardnahoe Manager’s Selection – erste Einzelfassabfüllung der Islay-Brennerei

Am 14. August ist es soweit: Die Ardnahoe Distillery wird ihre allererste Einzelfassabfüllung veröffentlichen, unter der Bezeichnung Ardnahoe Manager’s Selection. Ausgesucht wurde das Fass von Distillery Manager David Livingstone.

Der Ardnahoe Manager’s Selection ist ein sechs Jahre lang in einem first fill Bourbon Cask gereifter Single Malt, der in natürlicher Fassstärke von 58,4% vol. abgefüllt wurde. 232 Flaschen von ihm gibt es, sie sind ab 14. August direkt in der Brennerei und in deren Onlineshop erhältlich. Der Preis: 90 Pfund.

David Livingstone sagt über ihn:

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity to personally select the first single cask release from Ardnahoe. It wasn’t an easy task to choose from such a great selection.”

“This is a dram to be proud of, it perfectly showcases not only where the whisky is now but also what our whisky will become. With its characteristically intense fruit notes and gentle peat smoke after spending 6 years interacting with the wood, the spirit is unmistakably Ardnahoe.”

“It has been such an amazing privilege to be on this journey… To be manager of this fantastic distillery with such a passionate team is truly a lifelong ambition fulfilled.”