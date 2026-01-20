Pernod Ricard ernennt CEOs für die Unternehmensumstrukturierung

Im vergangenen Juni kündigte der Konzern Pernod Ricard die Aufteilung seines Geschäft in zwei Divisionen. In die die Gold Unit fallen die aged spirits, in die Crystal Unit die unages spirtis. Das französische Unternehmen hat nun auch die CEOs für die beiden Division ernannt. Stéphanie Durroux, CEO der Absolut Group, leitet den Geschäftsbereich Crystal. Für die Gold Unit wählte Pernod Ricard Nodjame Cecile Fouad, sie war bisher CEO der Irish Distillers. Die neu geschaffene Division widmet sich gereiften Spirituosen und Champagner und umfasst die schottischen Whisky-Marken The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal und Royal Salute sowie Jefferson’s Bourbon, den irischen Whiskeys Redbreast und Martell Cognac. Tommy Keane, operations director bei Irish Distillers, wurde zum chairman von Irish Distillers ernannt. Er berichtet an Fouad und vertritt das Unternehmen in Irland.

In einem Statement auf LinkedIn, der Social-Media-Plattform für den Business-Bereich, erklärte Fouad:

„After more than three and a half years leading Irish Distillers, I have been given the privilege to expand my remit to CEO of Pernod Ricard’s new Aged Spirits and Champagne division, which brings together Irish Distillers, Chivas Brothers, Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët and North American Distillers.



The portfolio is made up of incredible brands, including Jameson, the world’s best-selling and most awarded Irish Whiskey, Martell, the number one international prestige cognac, ChivasRegal, the number one super premium Scotch whisky in Europe and Asia, and Jefferson’s, a standout bourbon celebrated for its pioneering spirit and innovation.



I’ve spent recent weeks visiting teams at some of our 40+ sites across the world, from Kilmalid in Scotland to Walkerville in Canada and our Gallienne vitiforest in France. What struck me most during each of those visits was the passion of our colleagues, the depth of their expertise, the care taken at every stage, and the pride in doing things well.



It’s that commitment that gives our brands their strength and character – and I’m looking forward to working with my team across England, Scotland, Ireland, France and North America to take our brands to the next level.“