Irish Distillers und Ancestry veröffentlichen Aufzeichnungen des Gerstenkaufs der Midleton Distillery von 1825 bis 1834

Irish Distillers geben nochmals Dokumente ihres Firmen-Archivs für die Öffentlichkeit zur Ansicht frei. Ende Mai veröffentlichte das Unternehmen Rechtsverträge zwischen irischen Gastwirten und der Firma John Jameson & Son aus den 1920er bis 1960er Jahren. Seit gestern, und dies bis zum 29. September, können die Aufzeichnungen des Gerstenkaufs von James Murphy & Co. in der Midleton Distillery kostenlos auf Ancestry.ie eingesehen werden. Die Sammlung umfasst drei Bücher aus den Jahren 1825 bis 1834 und dokumentiert die Gerstenkäufe von Bauern aus East Cork vor der Hungersnot.

Näheres zu den Aufzeichnungen, die veröffentlicht sind, in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Irish Distillers and Ancestry Partner to publish Midleton Distillery Barley Purchase Books from 1825-1834

September 22, 2025 | Irish Distillers, producer of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, has once again partnered with Ancestry, the global leader in family history, to publish historic barley purchase records from James Murphy & Co. at Midleton Distillery. The collection spans three ledgers dating from 1825 to 1834, documenting barley purchases from East Cork farmers during the pre-famine period.

These unique volumes record the names of local farmers who supplied the distillery in its early years, along with the quantities of barley sold, offering a rare insight into the early history of Midleton Distillery and the farming communities that supported the production of Irish whiskey. The records are available to search for free between 22nd and 29th of September on Ancestry.ie.

With few, if any, individual records of farmers surviving from this period, these documents may be the only written trace of many of the families listed, making them an invaluable resource for genealogical research. Beyond the names, the ledgers provide a rare snapshot of community life before the Famine, even recording the names of female farmers who were leading households and managing farms across East Cork.

Carol Quinn, Head of Archives at Irish Distillers said:

We are proud to continue our partnership with Ancestry making our archival records available to people around the world. The barley purchase books date back to the foundation of Midleton Distillery, which marks its 200th anniversary this year, and represent a remarkable resource for anyone tracing their roots in East Cork. As they capture a pre-famine period, these may be the only surviving records of some individuals. It is very possible that descendants of the farming families recorded in these volumes still live and work in the area today and may even continue to supply barley to Midleton Distillery. These records offer a unique bridge to the past, helping the public to explore and connect with their family history They also show the crucial importance of business archives in filling in the gaps in our documentary heritage.

27th january 2025 midleton distillery, 200 years of distilling in 2025.

Rhona Murray, Senior Content Acquisition Manager at Ancestry said:

Ancestry’s mission is to connect everyone with their past so that they can discover, preserve, and share their unique family stories. We work closely with archives around the world to digitally image and index genealogically relevant historical documents and make them searchable like never before. We are proud to work with Irish Distillers to digitise and bring online this unparalleled collection of barley purchase books recording farmers from the pre-famine era. By combining our strengths, Irish Distillers and Ancestry are excited to help unlock new and interesting family history and social history stories for those interested in researching their connections to East Cork.

This latest release adds to a growing collection of records made available through the partnership between Irish Distillers and Ancestry, including over one million Jameson employee records spanning more than a century, and historic agreements between John Jameson & Son and Irish publicans. Together, these archives offer a unique window into Ireland’s social and whiskey heritage and are all accessible on Ancestry.ie.