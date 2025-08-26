Brown-Forman CFO Leanne Cunningham geht nach über 30 Jahren in den Ruhestand

In der Brown Forman Corporation wird es im kommenden Jahr zu einer Neubesetzung auf der Position des Chief Financial Officer kommen. Nach über 30-jähriger Tätigkeit im Unternehmen, zu dem unter anderem Jack Daniel’s sowie die schottischen Brennereien Glendronach, Glenglassaugh und Benriach gehören, wird Leanne Cunningham am 1. Mai 2026 in ihren Ruhestand wechseln.

Brown Forman hat die Suche nach der Nachfolge für Cunningham eingeleitet. Ziel ist es, die Ernennung bis Ende des Kalenderjahres bekannt zu geben, um einen durchdachten und reibungslosen Übergang zu ermöglichen, wie es in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt, die Sie hier auch im Anschluss finden:

Brown‑Forman Chief Financial Officer Leanne Cunningham to Retire After 30 Years

LOUISVILLE, KY –Brown‑Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) today announced that Leanne Cunningham, executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), will retire on May 1, 2026, after more than 30 years of service with the company.

Cunningham joined Brown‑Forman in 1995 as a corporate accountant and progressed through a series of roles in accounting, finance, corporate strategy, and production operations. Before being named CFO in July 2021, she served as senior vice president, shareholder relations officer, commercial finance, and financial planning and analysis. Cunningham joined the Brown‑Forman Executive Leadership Team upon her appointment to CFO in 2021.

“Leanne’s diverse set of experiences in finance and global supply chain helped shape many important long-term strategic decisions at Brown‑Forman. She has led our finance organization with thoughtfulness and balance, and developed strong relationships in the investment community and with our long-term shareholders,” said Brown‑Forman President and CEO, Lawson Whiting. “Even so, her greatest legacy may be the way she championed and developed people. Leanne is a true people-first leader, a trusted colleague, and a champion of our core values. We thank her for her lasting contributions to Brown‑Forman.”

Cunningham added,

“I am incredibly grateful for my 30 years at Brown‑Forman, a company where I was empowered to grow both professionally and personally. This journey has not only been defined by the opportunities I was given, but more importantly, by the many amazing people I had the privilege to learn, grow, and lead with. I depart with immense confidence in the leadership and strategic direction of the company, knowing its future is bright.”

The company has initiated a formal search for Cunningham’s successor with the goal of announcing an appointment by the end of the calendar year to allow for a thoughtful and seamless transition.

