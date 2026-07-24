Bulleit Frontier Whiskey stellt Bulleit ’87 vor, der erste Blend der Brennerei aus Bourbon und Rye

Ab September wird der neue Bulleit ’87 in den USA verfügbar sein – und dann wohl irgendwann auch seinen Weg in andere Märkte schaffen. Der erste Blend aus Bourbon und Rye Whiskey der Brennerei in Shelbyville ist mit 45% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt. In den USA wird der neue Bulleit ’87 keine 30 Dollar.

Hier die offizielle Ankündigung des Bulleit ’87 von Diageo:

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Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Introduces New Core Expression: Bulleit ’87, The Distillery’s First-Ever Blend of Bourbon and Rye

This new whiskey features bourbon and rye finished with toasted staves then married together, creating a bold pour that’s built to sip

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Introducing Bulleit ’87, a blend where bold bourbon meets rye spice, all in one unforgettable whiskey that’s Built to Sip.

Bulleit ’87 is the brand’s first new core expression since the debut of Bulleit 95 Rye in 2011. This whiskey was designed to be sipped neat to showcase the unique flavor characteristics, and marries bourbon and rye whiskeys in one balanced blend. Named in honor of 1987, the year Bulleit was founded, ’87 isn’t an age statement. It marks the moment Bulleit Frontier Whiskey first set out to do things differently, a commitment we carry forward every day, as proudly stated on every bottle. Complementing Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit 95 Rye in Bulleit’s three-bottle core line-up, Bulleit ’87 brings together the distinctive qualities of both spirits in one new bottle.

Bulleit ’87 is bottled at 90 proof and 45% ABV, with each whiskey component developed specifically for its role in the blend. The bourbon is distilled, barreled, and aged in Shelbyville, Kentucky. The rye is distilled and aged in Indiana before heading to Shelbyville. Both the bourbon and rye are aged for a minimum of four years, finished separately in their original barrels with toasted American oak and French oak staves for four to six weeks, then blended together and bottled in Shelbyville.

„If I were to visualize it, it’s like a cake. The bourbon is your delicious sponge, the rye is like chocolate shavings on top, and the staves are the buttercream that brings it all together.“ Phil Gelineau, Whiskey R&D Manager at Bulleit

Bulleit ’87 shows up in the brand’s signature frontier-style bottle, featuring a bold, striking blue label, a first for the brand, cut on our familiar slant.

„87 brings together everything that makes Bulleit great,“

said Jenika Newsum, Senior Brand Manager at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey at Diageo.

„Bourbon and rye whiskey are at the heart of our brand since its founding and guide our philosophy to do things differently. Now, ’87 unites them in one special bottle, balancing our signature bourbon sweetness with our rye spice in a bottle.“

Bulleit ’87 Whiskey leads with aromas of caramel and brown sugar before opening up to warm baking spices and structured oak. It rounds out with a layered, gentle finish of sweet-and-spicy warmth. We recommend sipping it neat or pouring it over ice – exactly how it was built to be enjoyed.

Not only is Bulleit ’87 showing up in stores and bars alike, it’s also hitting the road. The brand is taking the new whiskey across the country with a sampling tour, pouring ’87 at events in 15 cities like New Orleans, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Louisville and more, with more than 20 events. Each stop will feature Bulleit ’87 paired with iconic local foods inspired by the cities we’re visiting, exploring dual flavors in food to complement the blend of bourbon and rye in each bottle of ’87. Keep an eye on our Instagram @bulleit to find a pitstop near you.

Bulleit built its name on its high-rye bourbon recipe at a time when it was high-rye bourbons were far less common, then it doubled down with a 95% rye at the request of bartenders. Our foundation is a bold whiskey that shows up with an edge and says something in the glass. Bulleit ’87 takes that same restless energy and pushes it further.

The suggested retail price for Bulleit ’87 is $29.99 for a 750mL bottle, in line with Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit 95 Rye, and it will be available at select retail stores nationwide beginning September 2026.