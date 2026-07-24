Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin veröffentlicht “The Camino Collection” Single Cask Programm

Eine der eigenwilligsten Brennereien in Dublin ist die Pearse Lyons Distillery – an der selben Straße wie die Roe & Co Distillery. Was sie so besonders macht: Sie ist in einer alten Kirche gebaut und hat ihre Stills dort, wo früher der Altar war.

Mit der The Camino Collection wird die Pearse Lyons Distillery eine neue Serie von Einzelfassabfüllungen auf den Markt bringen, die zum Start zwar nur für Irland und die USA (die Heimat des leider schon verstorbenen Gründers) vorgesehen sind, laut Auskunft der Brennerei aber mit Fässern für andere Märkte fortgesetzt wird, sodass Deutschland vielleicht auch in deren Genuss kommt. Sicher aber wird es auch in der Brennerei einzelne Distillery Only Fässer geben.

Zum Start werden ein Irish Pot Still Whiskey (für Irland) und zwei Irish Single Malts (für Irland und die USA) aufgelegt. Die Infos zu den Bottlings und der Idee hinter der Serie finden Sie im Text unten. Zuvor aber noch ein Bild der Brennerei und eines der Stills, die wir bei einem unserer Besuche dort geschossen haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Pearse Lyons Distillery Launches “The Camino Collection” Single Cask Programme

Limited Edition Irish Single Malt and Irish Pot Still Whiskeys Available at Cask Strength

[DUBLIN, Ireland] July 23, 2026 – Pearse Lyons Distillery, the sixth operating distillery in Ireland’s modern whiskey revival, has announced the release of The Camino Collection, its first-ever single cask whiskey series, celebrating seven generations of Lyons family craftsmanship, the historic St. James’s Church, and Ireland’s enduring connection to the Camino de Santiago. Featuring individually selected Irish Single Malt and Irish Pot Still whiskeys, each expression is bottled at natural cask strength. Because every cask matures differently, no two releases are ever identical; each bottling is a unique expression shaped by time, wood and craftsmanship. With prices starting from €100, each release reflects the rarity, age and individual maturation journey of the whiskey within.

The Camino de Santiago Connection

The Camino de Santiago, or “Way of St. James,” is a network of ancient pilgrimage routes that lead to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain, where tradition holds that the remains of St. James the Greater are buried. For more than 1,000 years, pilgrims have traveled these routes for religious, spiritual, cultural, and personal reasons. Today, hundreds of thousands of people walk, cycle, or ride portions of the Camino each year, drawn by its rich history and enduring traditions.

Inspired by the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, The Camino Collection celebrates the idea that every great whiskey tells a story, and every great journey leaves its mark. Like the pilgrims who have travelled the Camino for centuries, every whiskey follows its own path, from grain and fermentation to distillation, maturation and bottling, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind release.

Pearse Lyons Distillery is housed within the beautifully restored St. James’s Church in Dublin’s historic Liberties, a place where history and whiskey-making come together. For centuries, the church served as a gathering place for Irish pilgrims beginning their journey to Santiago de Compostela. Today, that legacy lives on through the distillery, where the iconic scallop shell—the enduring symbol of St. James and the Camino—features throughout the building and on every bottle of The Camino Collection.

The Lyons family’s connection to whiskey spans seven generations of coopers and distillers. Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder of Pearse Lyons Distillery, represented the sixth generation, while his son, Dr. Mark Lyons, proudly continues that legacy today as the seventh generation, carrying forward the family’s passion for craftsmanship, innovation and Irish whiskey.

July 25, 2026 marks both the Feast of St. James the Greater and the ninth anniversary of Pearse Lyons Distillery, making it a fitting date to launch The Camino Collection. The release celebrates the remarkable history of St. James’s Church, Ireland’s centuries-old connection to the Camino de Santiago, and the continuing story of a family dedicated to whiskey for generations.

The Camino Collection Single Casks

The inaugural collection releases showcase the spirit of innovation established by Dr. Pearse Lyons, celebrating the breadth of the range, the diversity of styles and flavours explored, and the spirit of experimentation that continues to define the distillery’s approach to whiskey making. Carefully selected Irish Single Malt and Irish Pot Still whiskeys are each matured in an individual cask and bottled at cask strength in extremely limited quantities.

“The Camino Collection provides a platform for exceptional whiskeys from our inventory that don’t always have a place within our core range, allowing us to share unique and limited offerings that reflect our passion for innovation and craftsmanship.”

said Conor Ryan, Head of Production Operations, Pearse Lyons Distillery.

The exclusive whiskeys come from the unique Kentucky Vendome Stills that operated in Carlow (2012-2015) and from 2017 onwards in St. James’s Church. Featuring an original stained-glass neck label showcasing the scallop shell and spire, each bottle represents a distinct chapter in the whiskey’s story—a journey of character and heritage. It is a celebration of tradition and innovation, a piece of history in the making, distilled at the altar of St. James.

The first expressions available to purchase from Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin, Ireland and Town Branch Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky are:

Irish Pot Still (PS 21-118 0) – Fully matured in Oloroso Hogshead | 59.1% ABV (Available in Ireland)

Irish Single Malt (M 19-043 PX) – Fully matured in a Pedro Ximénez Hogshead | 55.6% ABV (Available in Ireland)

Irish Single Malt (M 14-C398 KA) – Fully matured in Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale Barrels | 54.3% ABV (Available in the USA)

These releases will be closely followed by a series of exclusive single casks, each hand-selected by trusted industry partners who share our passion for Irish whiskey. Following the inaugural bottlings, a limited number of casks will continue to be made available for selection by select partners around the world, while additional unique cask releases will also be unveiled at the distillery as part of the Pearse Irish Whiskey portfolio. As with all single cask expressions, availability will be strictly limited. No two journeys are the same. Every cask tells its own story.

About Pearse Lyons Distillery:

Pearse Lyons Distillery is Dublin’s only independently family-owned distillery, located in the former St. James Church in the heart of the iconic Liberties district. This award-winning boutique distillery produces Pearse Irish Whiskey, Ha’Penny Spirits and other select spirits. Named after the late Dr. Pearse Lyons, a master brewer, whiskey innovator, and founder of global animal health leader. Renovations began with distillation starting in 2012 at its brewery before opening the distillery in 2017. Driven by passion and family tradition, Pearse and his wife Deirdre aimed to create a unique distillery. The Lyons family’s legacy, including five generations of Dublin-based coopers, is honoured here. The distillery’s renowned tours offer an immersive experience in Irish whiskey distillation and the culture of The Liberties. Having retained, for the fourth year, Bord Bia’s Origin Green Gold Member status, the distillery continues to champion sustainability, storytelling, and crafting products with a purpose.

About Pearse Irish Whiskeys:

Pearse Irish Whiskey is a super-premium Irish whiskey brand produced by Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin’s historic Liberties district, within the restored walls of the former St. James’s Church. Founded on a vision to create world-class Irish whiskey in the heart of Dublin, the distillery focuses on Irish Single Malt and Single Pot Still expressions, with every whiskey containing its own distillate since beginning distillation in 2012. Since 2021, Pearse Lyons Distillery has further enhanced its commitment to provenance through the use of its own-grown grains from its farm 25km from the distillery, maintaining control of its entire production cycle from field-to-bottle.