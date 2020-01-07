Dienstag, 07. Januar 2020, 14:36:10
Cotswolds Distillery übertrifft das Fundraising-Ziel von 1 Million Pfund vor Kampagnenende

Für 2019/2020 hat man sich vorgenommen, insgesamt Investments im Gesamtwert von zwischen drei und fünf Millionen Pfund einzusammeln

Glenallachie for whic

Anfang Dezember haben wir schon einmal über die damals gerade gestartete Kampagne der englischen Cotswolds Distillery berichtet, mit deren Hilfe man 1 Million Pfund einsammeln und zur Forcierung des Geschäfts mit ihrem Whisky einsetzen wollte.

Das neue, moderne Besucherzentrum der Cotswolds Distillery mit Cafe und Verkaufsraum ist durch Fundraising finanziert worden. Bild © Whiskyexperts 2019

Zwar ist die Plattform (minimales Investment: 1012 Pfund) noch bis 13. Januar offen, aber die selbst gesetzte Grenze von 1 Million Pfund ist bereits überschritten worden. Für 2019/2020 hat man sich vorgenommen, insgesamt Investments im Gesamtwert von zwischen drei und fünf Millionen Pfund einzusammeln. 2018 hat man auf diese Weise schon 3 Millionen Pfund lukriert, 2017 waren es mehr als 1,5 Millionen Pfund.

Das nun gesammelte Geld soll vor allem dazu dienen, dem Whisky im Portfolio mehr Gewicht geben zu können:

Gin has until now been the mainstay of our distillery, however, whisky has shown great promise as evidenced by the significant growth rate of sales since 2017 following the launch of the distillery’s flagship Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky. The quality and reach of our brand is underlined by sales through major domestic retailers and in over 30 countries with 31 domestic and international awards won in the Whisky category alone in the last 2 years.

Auch relativb neu: Die Halle, in der die Whiskys abgefüllt werden. Bild © Whiskyexperts 2019
