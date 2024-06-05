Crown Royal bringt kanadischen Single Malt auf den Markt

Die kanadische Whiskymarke Crown Royal ist hier bei uns vor allem dafür bekannt, dass Jim Murray den Crown Royal Northern Harvest Rye zum weltbesten Whisky 2016 gekürt hat (wir berichteten damals hier darüber). Nun gibt es von der zu Diageo gehörenden Marke eine Neuheit: Den Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky. In den USA wird er übermorgen mit einer Aktionam Brookfield Place in Lower Manhattan vorgestellt (er ist in einer Eisskulptur verborgen, die über 24 Stunden schmelzen und die Flasche freigeben wird) – und er kostet dort 55 Dollar.

Ob diese interessante Abfüllung auch nach Europa importiert wird, können wir zur Zeit nicht sagen – sollte es aber der Fall sein, werden wir natürlich darüber berichten.

Hier jedenfalls die Presseinfo, die wir dazu erhalten haben:

CROWN ROYAL EXPANDS HORIZONS WITH NEW SINGLE MALT CANADIAN WHISKY EXPRESSION

Distilled Delicately in Canada’s Cool Climate, Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky is ‚Cut from the Cold‘

Award-winning Canadian whisky brand, Crown Royal, is proud to continue their legacy of innovation with the release of Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky. This is the brand’s first venture into the single malt market, and the liquid offers a unique experience to whisky connoisseurs and adventure-seekers alike. Its welcoming taste and smooth finish are hallmarks of Crown Royal, offering a premium experience for consumers, no matter where they find themselves in their whisky journey.

Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky pays homage to the brand’s Canadian roots by being distilled at its iconic Valleyfield Distillery, the premier French-speaking whisky distillery in North America. Crafted from 100% malted barley grains and distilled in copper, the whisky is ‚cut from the cold‘, using Canada’s cool climate and topography to distill the whisky delicately. This process gives the whisky an even smoother and inviting taste to be enjoyed by both newcomers to the world of elevated whisky and connoisseurs alike.

When consumers try the liquid, they’re first greeted by aromas of creamy vanilla and fruity banana, which give way to flavors of caramel, apple and baking spices, finishing with lingering hints of spice and warm cinnamon. Whisky lovers attending Bar Convent in Brooklyn, NY on June 11th and 12th are invited to sample Crown Royal newest innovation at booth #8B-832.

„We’re proud to continue our tradition and legacy of trailblazing with the newest addition to our portfolio, Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky. As a leader in whisky, we’re shaking up the category with this new innovation – defined by our signature smoothness and unique, Canadian origin,“

shared Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President North American Whiskeys at Diageo .

„Our take on this single malt is truly distinct, every piece of it tells a story – from its origin and distillation process to its stunning packaging design. Cut from the Canadian cold, this Single Malt offers our consumers a whisky that can be enjoyed on any occasion.“

On Friday, June 7 at 10 AM ET Crown Royal will unveil a one-of-a-kind ice sculpture installation at Lower Manhattan’s Brookfield Place (230 Vesey St, New York, NY), to celebrate the launch. The ice sculpture will slowly melt over 24 hours to reveal the beautiful Crown Royal Single Malt Canadian Whisky bottle. The pop-up ice sculpture is a nod to the icy landscapes paying homage to the home where the liquid is crafted.

Consumers 21+ who visit the pop-up installation on June 7 will also receive a ticket to attend the Crown Royal Cocktail Tour, an experience hosted by Crown Royal across several participating local hangouts, including Liberty Bistro (255 Liberty St.), Monk McGinn’s (57 Murray St.) and Broadstone (88 Broad St.), where they’ll enjoy Crown Royal cocktails and a chance to take home exclusive brand merch.

Crown Royal Single Malt has an ABV of 45% and is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $54.99 available in-store and through your favorite online retailers. Be sure to check out @crownroyal on Instagram for the latest updates, and please drink responsibly.