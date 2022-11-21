Neu: Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky – 6.000 Flaschen weltweit

Sehr selten können wir Ihnen News über kanadischen Whiskey bringen – er führt bei uns in Europa auch wegen seiner geringen Verfügbarkeit eher ein Schattendasein. Und durch die doch recht großen Freiheiten bei seiner Produktion ist er für unsere Gaumen manchmal recht ungewohnt für das, was wir als Whisky kennen.

Eine der bekanntesten Marken allerdings ist der zu Diageo gehörende Crown Royal – der Northern Harvest Rye hat es bei Jim Murray einmal zum besten Whisky der Welt geschafft und war daraufhin bei uns sehr begehrt. Von Crown Royal können wir Ihnen jetzt eine Neuheit ankündigen, die es ev. auch zu Fachgeschäften bei uns schaffen könnte, wenn auch nur über verschlungene Pfade: den Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky, mit seinen 29 Jahren der älteste Crown Royal bisher. 399 Dollar wird er in den USA kosten, und wir haben hier die Details in einer Presseaussendung für Sie:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Crown Royal Extends Higher Marques Portfolio with Newest Aged 29 Year Old Whisky

One year after the release of Crown Royal 18 Year Old, the award winning whisky brand announces its oldest aged whisky to date

In its most luxurious form, Crown Royal has released the newest, limited-edition addition to its family – Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky. This complex and beautiful blend has been patiently aged for no less than 29 years in Crown Royal’s award-winning distillery in Gimli, Manitoba.

On the nose, this whisky truly smells like fall. Baking spices, rich subtle notes of orchard fruits, and lovely notes from American oak barrels are rounded out by a subtle touch of vanilla. The spice of Canadian rye grain truly shines through on the palate accompanied by the orchard fruit and toasted oak experienced on the nose. It is rich and robust yet balanced and a bit sweet.

„Crown Royal 29 Year Old showcases our signature rye mash bill and represents the robust history of our Gimli distillery,“ said Stephen Wilson, Director of Whisky Engagement for Crown Royal. „Its exceptional flavor profile invites a new generation of whisky connoisseurs and drinkers to experience an elevated level of luxury as they celebrate milestone moments with Crown Royal.“

Crown Royal 29 Year Old represents the diverse and inclusive whisky drinker who embodies modern luxury. They are rewriting the rules of what success means and how to get there while creating a rich legacy for those that will come after them.

„We’re thrilled to release Crown Royal 29 Year Old, our oldest aged expression to-date,“ said Nicola Heckles, VP, Crown Royal. „Our collector’s line of aged whiskey is growing, and this new addition to our diverse portfolio brings a refreshed take on modern luxury that meets the needs of the new generation of Whisky drinkers.“

With only 6,000 bottles available, this extra rare gem will be a one-time limited offering available in AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IL, LA, MI PA, and TX, with a suggested retail value of $399.