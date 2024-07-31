Diageo präsentiert vorläufige Geschäftsergebnisse für Fiskaljahr 2024 – mit leichten Verkaufsrückgängen

Eher durchwachsen präsentieren sich die Geschäftszahlen, die Diageo für das mit 30. Juni abgelaufene Fiskaljahr 2024 vorläufig bekanntgab: Zwar wuchs der Netto-Cashflow des Unternehmens leicht, aber in den Verkäufen gab es ein Minus sowohl in den Nettozahlen als auch bei den organischen Zahlen.

In 75% der Märkte hielt man den Marktanteil oder konnte ihn sogar steigern, in 25% der Märkte musste man aber Einbußen hinnehmen. Besonders hervorstechend dabei ist der Rückgang im Gesamtvolumen der Verkäufe von 3,5%, angeführt von -21,1% im lateinamerikanischen und karibischen Raum.

Auch für das Fiskaljahr 2025 zeigt man sich nicht besonders optimistisch, erwartet sich eher eine Fortschreibung der Trends.

Hier die Zahlen in Zusammenfassung, und ein Statement von Debra Crew, CEO von Diageo. Detailzahlen können Sie dem angehängten PDF entnehmen:

Debra Crew, Chief Executive, said:

“While fiscal 24 was a challenging year for both our industry and Diageo with continued macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility, we focused on taking the actions needed to ensure Diageo is well-positioned for growth as the consumer environment improves.

Fiscal 24 was impacted by materially weaker performance in LAC. Excluding LAC, organic net sales grew 1.8%, driven by resilient growth in our Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe regions. This offset the decline in North America, which was attributable to a cautious consumer environment and the impact of lapping inventory replenishment in the prior year. In fiscal 24 we made good progress against our strategic priorities. We ended fiscal 24 gaining or holding share in measured markets totalling over 75% of our net sales value, including in the US. We have taken actions to manage the inventory issues in LAC; we have strengthened our consumer insights and redeployed resources towards the best growth opportunities; we have stepped up our route-to-market across several markets, including our most significant transformation in at least a decade in our US Spirits organisation; we have delivered record productivity savings of nearly $700 million; and we have generated $2.6 billion in free cash flow while increasing strategic investments. We are confident that when the consumer environment improves, the actions we are taking will return us to growth.

Diageo is a resilient business, benefitting from its global reach and unrivalled brand portfolio. With iconic brands that have been enjoyed for decades, Diageo takes a long-term view, and will continue to invest in our brands, people and diversified footprint to deliver sustainable long-term growth and generate shareholder value.”