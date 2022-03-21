Die letzten Flaschen der Kingsbarns Distillery Reserve 2021 jetzt erhältlich

Von der Kingsbarns Distillery in den schottischen Lowlands sind wir darüber informiert worden, dass die letzten Flaschen der Kingsbarns Distillery Reserve 2021 jetzt im Distillery Shop erhältlich sind. Was es über den mit kräftigen 61,8% vol. abgefüllten Whisky zu sagen gibt, hat man für Sie in einer Aussendung samt den Tasting Notes und der Bestellmöglichkeit (man liefert auch nach Deutschland und nach Österreich) zusammengefasst:

KINGSBARNS ANNOUNCE LAST-REMAINING BOTTLES OF LIMITED-EDITION RELEASE: DISTILLERY RESERVE 2021

EXCLUSIVE TO KINGSBARNS DISTILLERY & THE DISTILLERY’S ONLINE SHOP, THE FINAL BOTTLES ARE AVAILABLE TO CONSUMERS NOW

Due to popular demand and a surge in sales Kingsbarns Distillery have announced the last remaining bottles of their latest annual release Distillery Reserve 2021.

Priced at £65 and bottled at a cask strength of 61.8% ABV, the limited-edition bottles are available directly from Kingsbarns Distillery and the distillery’s online shop: https://www.kingsbarnsdistillery.com/

Isabella Wemyss, Kingsbarns Distillery Production Director, hand-selected the 1st fill ex-Bourbon barrels and 1st fill STR (shaved, toasted and recharred) red wine barriques to age this limited-edition light, fruity Kingsbarns spirit in.

Bottled at cask strength, the nose is said to have “Baking spices to the fore”, on the palate “sticky stem ginger pudding” with a finish of “wood spice, clove and rhubarb & ginger jam”. The result is a light and fruity whisky imbued with sweet spice and orange flavours.

Commenting on the Distillery Reserve 2021, Isabella Wemyss, Production Director, said:

“Our annual Distillery Reserve limited-release has been incredibly popular with our loyal Kingsbarns fans, showing the evolution of our spirit. We’re constantly experimenting and discovering the impact of our signature cask maturations on our delicate, light spirit. It’s exciting to see each release on our distillery birthday. “For this year’s release, we’ve increased the ratio of STR casks in our signature makeup to give an indication of the ongoing maturation of our spirit. We’ve retained our light and elegant distillery character, with more spice and sticky fruit notes. There’s a real balance to it, especially at such high strength. “With only a few bottles remaining we’re encouraging our fans to head to the distillery webpage or, even better, take a visit to our distillery.”

FULL INFO & TASTING NOTES

60% Ex-Bourbon & 40% STR | Cask Strength 61.8% ABV

NOSE

Baking spices immediately to the fore, with orange oil, vanilla pods, cherry tobacco and a touch of apricot.

PALATE

Sticky stem ginger pudding alongside freshly grated orange zest.

FINISH

Good length with wood spice, clove and rhubarb and ginger jam.