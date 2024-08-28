Drei Generationen, ein Whiskey: Little Book ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ erschienen

Die Little Book Serie von Jim Beam/Suntory Global Spirits erhält eine ganz spezielle Ergänzung: Little Book ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ ist die erste Ausgabe und die Grundlage einer neuen Serie. In ihr vereinen sich drei Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys, die von drei verschiedenen Generationen von Master Blendern aus der Noe-Familie erschaffen wurden: Booker Noe (mit einem 20 Jahre alten Bourbon), Fred Noe (sein Bourbon ist 14 Jahre gereift) und Freddie Noe (7 Jahre). Dazu kommt noch ein acht Jahre alter Bourbon, den man gemeinsam ausgesucht hat.

Auf den drei Whiskeys der Master Blender wird die gesamte Serie fußen, es kommt dann jährlich ein anderer, neuer Bestandteil dazu, so wie dieser achtjährige der Erstausgabe (es ist mutmaßlich jener Bourbon, der den größten Anteil am Blend hat).

Diese Erstausgabe ist ab sofort in den USA erhältlich und kostet dort 199,99 Dollar. Mehr Infos nachfolgend:

LITTLE BOOK® ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL SERIES, ‘THE INFINITE’, A PERPETUAL TRIBUTE TO THREE GENERATIONS OF JAMES B. BEAM DISTILLING CO. MASTER DISTILLERS

Little Book’s ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ is the First-Ever Brand Extension Featuring Whiskey Laid Down by Three Generations of Noe Family Master Distillers

CLERMONT, Ky., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, The James B. Beam Distilling Co. and Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller, are proud to announce the first line extension and inaugural Little Book series, Little Book ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The newest release honors more than two hundred years of rich Beam and Noe family history through a blend of whiskeys laid down by three trailblazing American Whiskey distillers: 6th Generation Master Distiller, Booker Noe, 7th Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe, and 8th Generation Master Distiller, Freddie Noe. Little Book ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ will serve as the foundation of the line extension utilizing liquid from generations of the Noe Family through every future release.

Laid down by trailblazing distillers, Little Book The Infinite honors more than 200 years of Beam & Noe family history.

In the Fred B. Noe distillery at the James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Clermont campus, Freddie Noe was experimenting with blending varying aged whiskeys, when he sought to blend barrels his father, Fred Noe, and grandfather, Booker Noe, laid down, resulting in a perfectly balanced profile forming ‘The Infinite’. Each year, new whiskey will be added to the blend, delivering an ever-evolving confluence of artistry for a unique experience while pushing the boundaries of flavor and tradition. It’s this initial, proprietary blend that sets the series apart from other Little Book chapters.

“My father and I are lucky enough to work together, side by side as Master Distillers, and I know he always dreamed of that with his own father, my Grandaddy Booker. This new series pays tribute to that dream and inspired the first Edition of Little Book ‘The Infinite’, a multigenerational liquid that will form the foundation of all future releases. Once a year, I’ll bottle some up for the world to try. So, savor this whiskey today, and come back in a year for its next evolution.” Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller

Little Book ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ includes the following liquids:

Little Book started in 2012 when Fred asked Freddie if he wanted to join the family business. Without hesitation, Freddie said yes, embarking on a journey through distillery operations and discovering a fascination with blending different aged spirits. This passion for tinkering and innovation led to the creation of Little Book®, a nickname given to Freddie growing up by Booker.

Little Book ‘The Infinite: Edition 1’ will be available in limited quantities nationwide across the U.S., in-store and consumers can go tolittlebookwhiskey.com for more retail locations. For real-time information about Little Book follow n Instagram @BeamDistilling and www.beamdistilling.com.

LITTLE BOOK THE INFINITE, EDITION I | 59.65% ABV | SRP: $199.99

Edition I: The bourbon distilled by Booker Noe lays the groundwork with notes of oak, char, and smoke. Fred Noe’s bourbon brings in rich flavors of dark fruit, cherry, and brown sweets. And it’s all rounded out with bourbon Freddie Noe made where caramel, vanilla, and spice notes really shine through. Perfectly balanced yet unlike anything made before.

Color: Burnt umber with auburn hues

Aroma: Dark stone fruit, charred oak

Taste: Deep brown sweets with notes of caramel & vanilla, hint of smoke

Finish: Full-bodied with lingering notes of smoke & baking spice

About Little Book®

Little Book is the first product released by Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. An annual, limited-release series, Little Book features new and unique high-quality blends each year that bring to life Freddie’s passion for blending and his curiosity for the limitless taste profiles that can be achieved through the process. Little Book is named as a nod to Freddie’s childhood nickname, given to him for the many qualities he shared with his granddad, Booker Noe.