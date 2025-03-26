Jim Beam launcht neuen Spirit Drink: Jim Beam Pineapple

In den USA ist soeben eine Erweiterung der auch bei uns erhältlichen Range von Spirit Drinks aus dem Hause Jim Beam (z.b. Apple oder Honey) erschienen: Jim Beam Pineapple. Und es steht zu vermuten, dass diese Sorte, die mit einer Alkoholstärke von 32,5% vol. abgefüllt wird, auch über kurz oder lang bei uns in den Handel kommt.

Hier schon mal vorab die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die die neue Varietät vorstellt:

JIM BEAM® INTRODUCES A TROPICAL TWIST TO KENTUCKY TRADITION WITH THE LAUNCH OF JIM BEAM® PINEAPPLE

The American Classic Meets the Bold, Sweet Flavor of Pineapple

CLERMONT, Ky., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jim Beam is getting ready for summer with the unveiling of its latest flavor innovation, Jim Beam Pineapple, adding to its award-winning portfolio. This new expression blends the bold flavor of pineapple with signature smooth Kentucky straight bourbon – a fresh and flavorful take that adds a tropical piña twist to classic Southern traditions.

This new release infuses the sweetness of pineapple notes with the smooth oak and caramel that bourbon fans know and love. It is a fresh take that is easy to enjoy, whether you are a seasoned whiskey drinker or whiskey curious. With its bold flavor and laid-back vibe, Jim Beam Pineapple offers an inviting introduction for those who find whiskey intimidating and encourages more people to raise a glass and enjoy it together.

„As a brand rooted in Kentucky tradition, we love putting fresh spins on our brands— and Jim Beam Pineapple does exactly that. This new flavor is our first flavored spirit in four years, and reflects the bold, vibrant spirit of today’s South. It is a celebration of flavor and community, made to be enjoyed with family and friends this summer season.“ Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller of the James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Designed for versatility, Jim Beam Pineapple can be enjoyed in a variety of refreshing serves, including the Jim Beam Pineapple & Lemon Lime Soda — served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with a slice of lime or a Pica y Piña, a bright yet spicy cocktail of Jim Beam Pineapple, lime juice, simply syrup, jalapeños and a tajin rim. Jim Beam Pineapple is ideal for bringing people together for backyard barbecues and front porch gatherings, offering a modern take on Southern flavors for drinkers 21+.

Jim Beam Pineapple (32.5% ABV) is now available nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750mL bottle.