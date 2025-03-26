Jim Beam launcht neuen Spirit Drink: Jim Beam Pineapple

In den USA ist soeben eine Erweiterung der auch bei uns erhältlichen Range von Spirit Drinks aus dem Hause Jim Beam (z.b. Apple oder Honey) erschienen: Jim Beam Pineapple. Und es steht zu vermuten, dass diese Sorte, die mit einer Alkoholstärke von 32,5% vol. abgefüllt wird, auch über kurz oder lang bei uns in den Handel kommt.
Hier schon mal vorab die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die die neue Varietät vorstellt:
JIM BEAM® INTRODUCES A TROPICAL TWIST TO KENTUCKY TRADITION WITH THE LAUNCH OF JIM BEAM® PINEAPPLE
The American Classic Meets the Bold, Sweet Flavor of Pineapple
CLERMONT, Ky., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jim Beam is getting ready for summer with the unveiling of its latest flavor innovation, Jim Beam Pineapple, adding to its award-winning portfolio. This new expression blends the bold flavor of pineapple with signature smooth Kentucky straight bourbon – a fresh and flavorful take that adds a tropical piña twist to classic Southern traditions.
This new release infuses the sweetness of pineapple notes with the smooth oak and caramel that bourbon fans know and love. It is a fresh take that is easy to enjoy, whether you are a seasoned whiskey drinker or whiskey curious. With its bold flavor and laid-back vibe, Jim Beam Pineapple offers an inviting introduction for those who find whiskey intimidating and encourages more people to raise a glass and enjoy it together.
Designed for versatility, Jim Beam Pineapple can be enjoyed in a variety of refreshing serves, including the Jim Beam Pineapple & Lemon Lime Soda — served in a tall glass over ice and garnished with a slice of lime or a Pica y Piña, a bright yet spicy cocktail of Jim Beam Pineapple, lime juice, simply syrup, jalapeños and a tajin rim. Jim Beam Pineapple is ideal for bringing people together for backyard barbecues and front porch gatherings, offering a modern take on Southern flavors for drinkers 21+.
Jim Beam Pineapple (32.5% ABV) is now available nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $19.99 per 750mL bottle.