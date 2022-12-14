Dunville’s Irish Whiskey veröffentlicht drei neue Single Malts mit Sherry-Finish

Viel Neues kommt derzeit aus Irland auf uns zu – so zum Beispiel drei neue aus der Echlinville Distillery: Der Dunville’s Palo Cortado 10 Year Old Single Malt, der Dunville’s Oloroso 20 Year Old Single Malt und der Dunville’s Palo Cortado 21 Year Old Single Malt. Sie ergänzen die bestehenden Abfüllungen und können vorerst einmal online bei der Brennerei oder vor Ort gekauft werden. Später wird man sie wohl auch in Deutschland finden können.

Hier weitere Infos dazu, und auch die offiziellen Tasting Notes:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Release Three New Sherry Finished Single Malt Expressions

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey are delighted to introduce 3 new additions to the multi-award-winning Dunville’s Single Malt core range. Dunville’s Palo Cortado 10 Year Old Single Malt, Dunville’s Oloroso 20 Year Old Single Malt and Dunville’s Palo Cortado 21 Year Old Single Malt join the existing line-up of Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old Single Malt and Dunville’s PX 12 Year Old Single Malt, enhancing the core range to highlight three different sherry cask finishes.



The three new age statement Single Malts are all bottled non-chill filtered at 46% abv and are initially available to purchase at specialist retailers throughout Ireland and from The Echlinville Distillery Gift shop, online and on premise.



Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said:

“ We are delighted to enhance our current core offering to include these three wonderful whiskeys. Since the revival of the iconic Belfast brand in 2012, Dunville’s has continued to grow in both popularity and stature, with the Dunville’s name once more synonymous with exceptional sherry finished whiskeys. We are particularly pleased to introduce the older expressions into our range, with the 20 year old Oloroso and 21 year old Palo Cortado representing our oldest core releases to date. These new releases further build upon the Dunville’s repertoire for award winning Single Malts and Blends, with the new 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry expression recently winning “Best Single Malt 16 Years and Older” at the 2022 Irish Whiskey Awards, one of seven awards Echlinville picked up on the night. Perfectly showcasing the nuanced variance in flavour profiles imparted by the different types of sherry casks, these whiskeys perfectly highlight the Dunville’s ethos of making whiskey without compromise.”

Dunville’s Palo Cortado 10 Year Old Single Malt

£69.95 46%

Light tropical notes, dried mango, apricots and stewed orchard fruits give way to toasted almonds, mocha coffee and banana bread. Then the Palo Cortado sherry casks make their quality known, with darker stone fruits, sultanas, figs and stewed plums, with a medium dryness and light hints of nutmeg and clove.

Dunville’s Oloroso 20 Year Old Single Malt

£189.95 46%

Irish Whiskey Awards 2022 – Best Irish Single Malt 16 Years and Older – Winner. The quality of the Oloroso casks takes centre stage. Balanced and complex, viscous, well-structured and restrained. Fresh red fruits give way to darker stewed fruits, prunes, dates and raisins. Candied orange peel, warm spiced ginger cake, toasted nuts, lead to a long mellowing finish of mulled fruits and vanilla chantilly cream.

Dunville’s Palo Cortado 21 Year Old single Malt

£194.95 46%

Full bodied, oily, and eloquent. The initial lighter fruits quickly give way to layers of stewed fruits, dark stone fruits, over ripe plum skins, with dark chocolate and toasted almonds. Layers of warm panettone bread and butter pudding, spiced with ginger and drizzled in candied orange syrup, figs, dates and a hint of oak all marry harmoniously over sublime aged base notes of sweet tobacco and warming winter spices