Dunville’s und James J. Fox veröffentlichen exklusives Single Cask

Dunville’s und der Whiskey Store James J. Fox aus Dublin beginnen eine exklusive Single-Cask-Zusammenarbeit und veröffentlichen Cask 1670, eien 21 Jahre alten Irish Single Malt Whiskey, der in einem Pedro Ximénez Sherry-Fass veredelt wurde. Abgefüllt mit 53,8 % Vol., sind 325 Flaschen zu einem Preis von 320 € seit heute Mittag auch online erhältlich. Mehr Details in der Info, die wir von Dunville’s erhalten haben:

Dunville’s and James J. Fox in new Single Cask collaboration with 21 Year Old PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey

James J. Fox whiskey store, Dublin, is launching its latest exclusive single cask collaboration with Dunville’s Irish Whiskey.

Cask 1670 is a 21 Year Old Irish Single Malt Whiskey finished in an exceptional Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask, selected from the Dunville’s warehouses by James J. Fox Managing Director, Yiorgos Manesis.

The latest release from Dunville’s Exclusive Single Cask Series is bottled at cask strength 53.8% abv, with 325 bottles available only from James J. Fox Cigar and Whiskey Store on Dublin’s Grafton Street. It will be available in-store and online from 1pm on Tuesday 30 May 2023, priced €320.

Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said:

“We are delighted to collaborate with James J. Fox on this exclusive single cask bottling. This is our second release with James J. Fox and follows the success of Palo Cortado Cask 1206. We are proud to continue our sherry cask journey together with this exceptional 21 Year Old PX Cask. Cask 1670 is a worthy addition to Dunville’s Exclusive Single Cask Series and to the portfolio of one of Ireland’s most prestigious whiskey emporiums.”

Yiorgos Manesis, James J. Fox Managing Director, said:

“It was a great pleasure to visit the Dunville’s warehouses again after the success of our previous collaboration, and to be given the opportunity to select another cask from their incredible inventory. In Cask 1670, we found an outstanding whiskeyt hat we are proud to offer to our customers.”

Dunville’s 21 Year Old James J. Fox Single Cask PX Finish

Tasting Notes

Colour: Rich Amber

Nose: Initial notes of red apples, over ripe pears and hazelnut brittle give way to a medley of your favourite dessert dishes. Black forest gateau, lemon meringue, and pears stewed in red wine with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Palate: Sweet, syrupy, complex an juicy. A fresh fruit salad of nectarines, pomegranates and papayas evolves on the palate. Then raisins, dates, figs and dark cherries, all stewed down to a decadent dark fruit compote. Milk chocolate marble cake, apple sticky toffee pudding with calvados caramel sauce, and dark chocolate covered candied clementine oranges give body and depth. Structure and balance is provided by black tea, sweet sable grapes, clove, nutmeg and a hint of oak dryness.

Finish: Long, viscous and very satisfying. Dark fruit compote is front and centre. In the background, blackjack toffee apples, candied orange, light lemon chiffon pie and mascarpone vanilla cream dance around clean oak and warm winter spices before settling to a glorious equilibrium in the last lingering moments.