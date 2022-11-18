Dunville’s ‘The Spirit of Belfast’ als bester Whiskey des Jahres bei den Irish Whiskey Awards ausgezeichnet

Große Freude bei der Echlinville Distillery in Belfast, die bei den Irish Whiskey Awards mit insgesamt sieben Preisen für ihre Whiskeys ausgezeichnet wurde – darunter mit dem wohl wichtigsten der Veranstaltung: jenen für den „Best overall Whiskey of the Year“ für den Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish, Cask 1197.

Mit einer Presseaussendung zeigt man sich stolz auf das Erreichte, und stellt die sieben Gewinner nochmals vor:

Dunville’s ‘The Spirit of Belfast’ named Best Overall Whiskey Of The Year at Irish Whiskey Awards

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey, The Spirit of Belfast, has picked up the coveted Whiskey of the Year title at the Irish Whiskey Awards with its single cask bottling of 21 year old Palo Cortado sherry cask finish whiskey being named Ireland’s best whiskey.

The overall award is one of seven wins for The Echlinville Distillery at Irish Whiskey’s most prestigious awards evening. The County Down family-owned distillery is home to the iconic Dunville’s Irish Whiskey brand, which was the night’s biggest winner with five awards. Echlinville also picked up two additional accolades for Old Comber Whiskey and Bán Poitín.

“We are delighted with the news of seven major wins at the Irish Whiskey Awards and for Dunville’s to have secured the title of Whiskey of the Year – an accolade that further cements Dunville’s place among the world’s best whiskeys.



“These awards are particularly special to us as they are judged by members of whiskey clubs and societies the length and breadth of Ireland. It is an honour to be recognised by our friends and colleagues within the Irish whiskey family.



“The Irish Whiskey industry is the world’s fastest growing spirits category and has become hugely competitive in recent years. When you consider the high standard of whiskeys being produced all around Ireland, and the fact that the industry has long been dominated by major global brands, it is quite an achievement for an independent distillery like Echlinville to bring home seven awards, including the Overall Winner’s trophy.



“These awards are testament to the hard work and commitment of our team and our industry partners. From new product launches to the relaunch and enhancement of our distillery visitor experience, it has been a busy year at Echlinville. With more new releases due in the coming months, including the launch of what is now officially Ireland’s Best Whiskey, we very much hope that our success will continue for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.



“Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask 1197, Whiskey of the Year, will be available before Christmas. Please keep an eye on our website and social media platforms for more details.” Jarlath Watson from The Echlinville Distillery

Established in Belfast in 1808 and originally produced at the Royal Irish Distilleries which stood on the city’s Grosvenor Road, Dunville’s was among the world’s most famous whiskeys until its untimely demise in 1936. The Echlinville Distillery revived the iconic Dunville’s brand ten years ago with the aim of restoring it to its former glory.



Speaking about Dunville’s Whiskey’s revival, Jarlath continued:

“Dunville’s is a huge part of Belfast’s history and heritage. As custodians of the brand, we have been on a decade-long journey towards restoring The Spirit of Belfast to its rightful place among the world’s finest whiskeys. We aim to produce the finest spirit conceivable – whiskey without compromise. Being named Ireland’s Best Whiskey for 2022 is a huge endorsement of that ethos, and of the hard work, passion and commitment of our team in rebuilding Dunville’s and putting Belfast back on the world whiskey map.”

The Irish Whiskey Awards bring to 74 the total number of global awards won by Echlinville since the first spirit trickled from its stills in 2013.

Full list of the Echlinville Distillery’s wins at the Irish Whiskey Awards 2022:

Overall Winner – Best Irish Whiskey of the Year – Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish, Cask 1197.

Best Single Malt 11 Years & Younger – Dunville’s PX 10 Year Old Single Malt

Best Single Malt 16 Years & Older – Dunville’s 10 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt

Best Single Cask 12 Years & Older – Dunville’s 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish, Cask 1197

Gold Medal – Single Cask 12 Years & Older – Dunville’s 20 Year Old PX Sherry Cask Finish, Temple Bar Cask 1651

Gold Medal – Single Pot Still 11 Years & Younger – Old Comber Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Gold Medal – Irish Poitín – Bán Poitín

For more information visit www.echlinville.com or www.dunvilleswhiskey.com