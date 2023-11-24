The Spirit of Belfast mit exklusiver Abfüllung für The Errigle Inn

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey stellt heute seine neueste Abfüllung vor, die in Zusammenarbeit mit der Bar The Errigle Inn in Belfast entstanden ist. Diese Einzelfassabfüllung, ein 13 Jahre alter Irish Single Malt Whiskey mit einem Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask Finish, ist ausschließlich im The Errigle Inn in Belfast erhältlich. 275 Flaschen in Fassstärke mit 55,7 % Vol. werden am Samstag, den 25. November 2023 zu einem besonderen Einführungspreis von £150 pro Flasche erhältlich sein.

Enjoy The Spirit of Belfast at The Errigle Inn with exclusive Dunville’s release

The Errigle Inn, Belfast, is home to the latest Exclusive Single Cask Release from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey.

Dunville’s has collaborated with the iconic bar on the city’s Ormeau Road to release cask 1541 – a single cask bottling of 13 year old Irish Single Malt Whiskey with an exceptional Pedro Ximénez Sherry Cask finish.

275 bottles at cask strength 55.7% abv will be available exclusively from The Errigle Inn on Saturday 25 November 2023 at a special introductory price of £150 per bottle.

Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey and TheEchlinville Distillery, said:

“The Errigle Inn is one of Belfast’s oldest and best-known bars and is full of history, tradition and character. It is a proud part of city’s heritage and has stood the test of time, just like Dunville’s Irish Whiskey. It makes perfect sense for us to collaborate with Philip and his team this exclusive single cask from The Spirit of Belfast.

“With notes of ripe orchard fruits, stewed pears, dark stone fruits, spiced apple strudel and candied orange peel, cask 1541 boasts the big hitting PX sherry cask flavours that Dunville’s fans know and love, and the quality that they expect. “The Single Cask Series is all about exceptional whiskey without compromise, with each cask selected from among the finest in our warehouses. Cask 1541 is aworthy addition to the series and will be right at home at The Errigle Inn.”

Phil McGurran from The Errigle Inn said:

“We have been really excited to work with the team at The Echlinville Distillery and Dunville’s Irish Whiskey to produce this fine whiskey. My father Philip G McGurran was approaching his 80th Birthday and we wanted to mark the occasion with a fitting tribute to his many years running The Errigle Inn, and his dedication to the licensed industry. “I know he is fond of a good whiskey and when asked what he would like for any special occasion he confirmed this. He was really pleased and impressed with the whiskey when we presented it on the day of his 80th birthday. I know that our customers will love this quality whiskey. We will take great pride to work with Dunville’s here at The Errigle Inn with this exceptional single cask release.”

The Errigle Inn and Off License is located at 312-320 Ormeau Road, Belfast. Phone +44(0)2890641410 or Email info@errigle.com

***This release is available exclusively from The Errigle Inn. It is not available from The Echlinville Distillery Shop and is excluded from any distillery offers or promotions.