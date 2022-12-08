Dunville’s Irish Whiskey und Fairley’s Wines mit einer exklusiven Single Cask-Veröffentlichung

Bereits seit gestern Abend (21.30 Uhr) ist die gemeinsame Einzelfass-Abfüllung von Dunville’s Irish Whiskey und Fairley’s Wines online über die Website www.fairleys-wines.co.uk für £150 (etwa 175 €) erhältlich. Dieser Irish Single Malt reifte insgesamt 13 Jahre lang, davon drei Jahre im Oloroso Sherry-Cask # 1683, und wurde dann in Fassstärke mit 57,1 % Vol. in 305 Flaschen abgefüllt.

Alles Weitere inklusive der offiziellen Tasting Notes finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey and Fairley’s Wines collaborate on exclusive Single Cask release

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey has unveiled its latest Exclusive Single Cask release in collaboration with Fairley’s Wines Coleraine.

Cask 1683 is a 13 Year Old Irish Single Malt finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks. It has been bottled exclusively for Fairley’s Wines Coleraine. The Single Cask release of 305 bottles at cask strength 57.1% abv will be available exclusively from Fairley’s Wines Coleraine from 9.30pm on Wednesday 7th December 2022 priced at £150.00.



Dunville’s Exclusive Single Cask Series features bespoke bottlings for key hospitality and retail venues. It showcases the best whiskeys from the Dunville’s Whiskey warehouses, with each bottled at its optimum strength for the best possible quality and flavour. Cask 1683 has been carefully selected by Marc Fairley and Jarlath Watson from among the finest casks in Dunville’s warehouses.



Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said

“we are delighted to release cask 1683, the PB Fairley Legacy Reserve, in collaboration with Fairley’s Wines. Cask 1683 perfectly encompasses The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey ethos of exceptional whiskey, made without compromise, and is a worthy addition to the Exclusive Single Cask Series and to the portfolio of one of Northern Ireland’s finest spirits purveyors.”

Marc Fairley from Fairley’s Wines said

“we have long admired Dunville’s Irish Whiskey for its superior quality and exemplar casks finishes as recognised at this years Irish Whiskey Awards and we are extremely proud of this collaboration which carries my Fathers name and pays tribute to his legacy within the spirits industry.”

TASTING NOTES

Appearance – Amber

Nose – Subtle hints of red fruits, pomegranate and red currents give way to a symphony of tropical fruits, pineapple, mango and banana. Warming to banoffee pie, white chocolate and cinnamon sugar coated doughnuts.

Palate – Thick and velvety, syrupy and juicy. Apricots, peaches and crème caramel. Then a wave of fresh and stewed orchard fruits, toasted hazelnuts and almonds, black cherries and candied orange reduction, and freshly baked current squares spice with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Finish – More orchard fruits, spiced apple strudel smothered in a calvados caramel sauce, just a hint of dryness from the toasted oak, then butterscotch and vanilla and raisin ice cream fading finally to the last hint warming winter spices.

Overall – Very well balanced, viscous and juicy. Fresh tropical fruits, stewed orchard fruits, baked dark stone fruits, honeycomb ice cream, and gorgeous winter warming spices.

Available from 9.30pm on Wednesday 7th December 2022 through Fairley’s Wines, instore and online for £150. http://www.fairleys-wines.co.uk/