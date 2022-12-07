Brown-Forman: Zweistelliges Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr, Erwartung an Jahreswachstum angehoben

Sehr gut geht es dem in Louisville, Kentucky, angesiedelten Getränkekonzern Brown Forman, der uns Whiskyfreunde unter anderem mit Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Slane Irish Whiksy Glendronach, Benriach und Glenglassaugh versorgt. Das Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr des Finanzjahres 2023 stieg um 10%, fürs gesamte Jahr erwartet man sich insgesamt noch mehr Wachstum als prognostiziert.

Was kann man über die schottischen und irischen Marken finden? Im Textteil der Presseaussendung (wieder einmal) nichts, aber im beigefügten tabellarischen Material finden wir die Kategorie „Rest of Whiskey“ (sic!), für den ein Wachstum von 10% angegeben wird. Das läge also im Mittel des Gesamtwachstums.

Hier aber einmal die Presseaussendung, recht umfangreich mit Zusammenfassungen und Ausblicken:

BROWN-FORMAN DELIVERS DOUBLE-DIGIT NET SALES GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF AND RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Louisville, KY, December 7, 2022 – Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2023. For the second quarter, reported net sales1 increased 10% to $1.1 billion (+16% on an organic basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported operating income decreased 2% to $313 million (+8% on an organic basis) in the quarter, and diluted earnings per share decreased 4% to $0.47.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, reported net sales increased 11% to $2.1 billion (+17% on an organic basis) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported net sales growth was negatively impacted by six percentage points of foreign currency exchange. In the first half, reported operating income increased 8% to $656 million (+19% on an organic basis) and diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.99.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Brown-Forman has once again displayed tremendous resolve, delivering double-digit revenue growth for the first half of fiscal 2023. Consumer demand for our brands remains strong, and we have set the organization on a path for continued growth with our sustained brand investments, recently announced acquisitions, product innovation, and strategic relationships.”

Whiting added, “Despite foreign exchange and inflationary headwinds, Brown-Forman is on track to deliver another solid year of growth in fiscal 2023. The Board’s recent approval of a 9% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend reinforces our shared confidence in the long-term health of our business.”

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Delivered broad-based reported net sales growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel driven by strong consumer demand and the continued rebuilding of distributor inventories

Portfolio growth was led by: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey with reported net sales growth of 9% (+18% organic), Sustained double-digit growth of Woodford Reserve with reported net sales of 39% (+40% organic), and

Ready-to-Drinks 3 (RTDs) with double-digit reported net sales growth of 14% (+20% organic) propelled by Jack Daniel's RTDs and New Mix

(RTDs) with double-digit reported net sales growth of 14% (+20% organic) propelled by Jack Daniel’s RTDs and New Mix Reported gross margin contracted 130 basis points driven by inflation, supply chain disruption costs, and foreign exchange

Reported advertising expense increased 19% (+25% organic)

Diluted earnings per share increased 11%

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Brand Results

The Jack Daniel’s family of brands’ reported net sales growth of 9% (+17% organic) was fueled by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, which experienced broad-based growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel. Higher pricing and an estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. Continued consumer desire for convenience and flavor drove gains in Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire. Innovation also contributed to net sales growth with the launch of the Jack Daniel’s Bonded series.

Premium bourbons 3 , propelled by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, delivered 39% reported net sales growth (+40% organic) driven by higher volumes in the United States, which included an estimated net increase in distributor inventories as glass supply constraints eased.

, propelled by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, delivered 39% reported net sales growth (+40% organic) driven by higher volumes in the United States, which included an estimated net increase in distributor inventories as glass supply constraints eased. Ready-to-Drinks delivered double-digit reported net sales growth driven by consumer preference for convenience and flavor. Jack Daniel’s RTDs/Ready-to-Pours (RTPs) grew reported net sales 9% (+15% organic) led by Australia and Germany, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. New Mix delivered 48% reported net sales growth (+46% organic) fueled by Mexico with market share gains in the RTD category.

Reported net sales for the tequila portfolio increased 10% (+11% organic) led by el Jimador and Herradura. el Jimador grew reported net sales 16% (+18% organic) and Herradura increased reported net sales 9% (+9% organic) driven by volumetric growth in the United States. Herradura’s reported net sales were positively impacted by an estimated net increase in distributor inventories as supply constraints eased.

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Market Results

Reported net sales grew across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel driven by continued consumer demand, brand strength, and the rebuilding of distributor inventories with some easing of supply chain constraints compared to the first half of fiscal 2022. This broad-based growth was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.

Reported net sales in the United States grew 11% (+11% organic) with volumetric gains, favorable mix, and higher pricing across the portfolio. Growth was led by higher volume and pricing from Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Korbel California Champagne partially offset the growth due to the combination of higher pricing and lower volumes.

Developed International 3 markets experienced strong consumer demand as reported net sales increased 3% (+14% organic) due to volumetric growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s RTDs. Reported net sales growth in developed international markets was led by Spain, Korea, and Canada.

markets experienced strong consumer demand as reported net sales increased 3% (+14% organic) due to volumetric growth from Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s RTDs. Reported net sales growth in developed international markets was led by Spain, Korea, and Canada. Emerging3 markets’ reported net sales increased 14% (+27% organic) led by the growth of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey in Brazil and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as sustained double-digit growth in Mexico fueled by New Mix.

The Travel Retail channel continued to deliver strong growth with a reported net sales increase of 60% (+67% organic) driven by higher volumes across much of the portfolio as travel continued to rebound.

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Other P&L Items

Reported gross profit increased 8% (+17% organic). Gross margin contracted 130 basis points to 58.8%, driven by the impact of inflation on input costs, costs related to supply chain disruptions, and the negative effect of foreign exchange. This decline was partially offset by favorable price/mix and the removal of E.U. and U.K. tariffs on American whiskey.

Reported advertising expense grew 19% (+25% organic) driven by increased investment in the United States to support Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Herradura, the launch of the Jack Daniel’s Bonded series, and Woodford Reserve. Reported selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 7% (+11% organic), largely driven by higher compensation-related expenses.

The company’s reported operating income increased by 8% (+19% organic).

Earnings per share increased 11% to $0.99 driven by the increase in reported operating income and the benefit of a lower effective tax rate.

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Financial Stewardship

On November 17, 2022, the Brown-Forman Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 consecutive years and has increased the regular cash dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The company anticipates stronger growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Accordingly, we update our guidance for fiscal 2023 as follows: