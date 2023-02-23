Ab morgen im Verkauf: Dunville’s 21 yo Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Cask 1197

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey kündigt in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung den Verkaufsstart ihres 21 Jahre alten Irish Whiskey aus dem Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Cask 1197 an, der bei den Irish Whiskey Awards im November 2022 zum Ireland’s Best Whiskey gekürt wurde (wir berichteten). Am Freitag, den 24. Februar, ist die Abfüllung Dunville’s 21 yo Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Cask 1197 ab 13 Uhr online und im Geschäft der Echlinville Distillery zum Preis von £275 (etwas mehr als 310 €) erhältlich. Der Kauf ist auf eine Flasche pro Person beschränkt.

Dunville’s gewann auch Goldmedaillen mit seinen PX 10 Year Old und 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malts. Alle drei mit der Goldmedaille ausgezeichneten Whiskeys sind jetzt zusammen in einem exklusiven Geschenkset für £75 erhältlich, das 50-ml-Miniaturflaschen jedes Whiskeys neben einem Glencairn-Whiskyglas enthält.

Alle weiteren Einzelheiten finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Dunville’s release Ireland’s Whiskey Of The Year

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey has announced a release of its highly anticipated 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Cask 1197, which was named Ireland’s Best Whiskey at the Irish Whiskey Awards.

Cask 1197 will be available to purchase from 1pm on Friday 24 February online and in store at The Echlinville Distillery priced £275. Purchases will be limited to one bottle per person.

Bottled at cask strength 53.2% abv, Cask 1197 is the latest release from the Dunville’s Single Cask Series, which features limited edition bottlings of the finest casks from Dunville’s warehouses.

Cask 1197 was the Overall Winner at the Irish Whiskey Awards in November 2022, earning it the coveted title of Ireland’s Best Whiskey. The top prize was one of seven accolades for The Spirit of Belfast at the Irish whiskey industry’s most prestigious awards evening.

Dunville’s also won Gold medals for it’s PX 10 Year Old and 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish Single Malts. All three of Dunville’s Gold medal winning whiskies can now be enjoyed together in an exclusive gift set, which features 50ml miniature bottles of each whiskey alongside a Dunville’s branded Glencairn whiskey glass.

The Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Award Winners gift set will be available from The Echlinville Distillery priced £75.

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Cask 1197 and Irish Whiskey Award Winners tasting box

Download Images

Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said:

“We are proud to offer for sale Dunville’s Cask 1197, Ireland’s Whiskey of the Year. While every release from our Single Cask Series is extraordinary, this one is particularly special as it has been judged by our colleagues and friends from within the industry and the wider Irish Whiskey community, as being worthy of Irish whiskey’s highest honour.

“The Single Cask Series showcases the best whiskeys from our warehouses, bottled at cask strength for the best possible quality and flavour. We promise our customers exceptional whiskey, without compromise, and Cask 1197 certainly lives up to that ethos.

“Very well structured, waxy and rich. Honeydew melon, tropical fruits in syrup and pear drops give way to caramelised apricots, juicy overripe plums and spiced Chantilly cream. Red apple skins, stewed stone fruits, and old dunnage oak give balance and structure while toasted nuts, warming winter spices and sweet tobacco tantalise then combine for a long, sweet and truly sublime finish

“We are also delighted to unveil the Dunville’s Irish Whiskey Award Winners gift box. Featuring three of our finest single malt whiskeys with Dunville’s trademark PX, Palo Cortado and Oloroso sherry cask finishes, this beautifully packaged set is the perfect way to enjoy some of the best that The Spirit of Belfast has to offer.”

Established in Belfast in 1808 and originally produced at the Royal Irish Distilleries which stood on the city’s Grosvenor Road, Dunville’s was among the world’s most famous whiskeys until its untimely demise in 1936. The Echlinville Distillery revived the iconic Dunville’s brand ten years ago with the aim of restoring it to its former glory.