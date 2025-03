EU verschiebt 50% Strafzölle auf amerikanischen Whiskey auf Mitte April, um mehr Zeit für Verhandlungen zu haben

“Over the past three years that these EU tariffs have been suspended, American whiskey exports to the EU have soared, supporting jobs at US distilleries as well as local farms. We urge the EU and US to reach an agreement that will return and safeguard zero-for-zero tariffs for spirits trade, benefitting the spirits and hospitality sectors. The spirits industry is a model for growth through fair and reciprocal trade at zero for zero tariffs.”

Chris Swonger,CEO Discus