Spirituosenexporte der USA in die EU wuchsen 2024 um 39%

“US spirits exports hit a new high in 2024, recapturing lost market share since the UK and EU lifted retaliatory tariffs that were applied between 2018-2021 in connection with two trade disputes,.“

“Unfortunately, ongoing trade disputes unrelated to our sector have caused uncertainty, keeping many US distillers on the sidelines and curtailing sales growth.

“The EU’s recent decision not to reimpose a retaliatory tariff on American whiskeys and other US spirits is a positive first step toward getting the US-EU spirits sectors back to zero-for-zero tariffs and untangling spirits from these trade disputes.”

Discus president und CEO Chris Swonger