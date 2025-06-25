The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States zeigt American Single Malt beim Bar Convent London (BCB) am 30. 6. und 1. 7.

Die offizielle Anerkennung durch die US-Behörden im Dezember 2024 hat dem amerikanischen Single Malt einen Boost in der öffentlichen Wahrnehmung gegeben – und diese Kategorie wird auch im Konzert mit Bourbon, Tennesssee Whisky und anderen amerikanischen Spirituosen immer wichtiger, was Reputation und auch Verkaufszahlen betrifft.

So ist es nur logisch, das sich die Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) beim Bar Convent in London, der am 30. Juni und 1. Juli stattfindet, diese Kategorie in den Fokus bringt – zum Beispiel mit einer Master Class für Besucher aus dem Whisky-Business. Wer also dort in London zu Gast ist, könnte sich sozusagen an der Quelle über amerikanischen Single Malt informieren.

Hier die Aussendung der Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, die man uns zur Veröffentlichung zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

From America With Spirit: The Emergence of American Single Malt Whiskey

London, June 2025: The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) is proud to present American Single Malt as one of the most dynamic and exciting new trending movements in global whiskey. Officially recognised as a distinct category by the United States government in December 2024, this new wave of American craft distilling is arriving in the UK with bold intent, showcasing a diversity of style, regional character and creative expression that is reshaping what single malt can be.

After years of advocacy by distillers and industry groups, American Single Malt is now federally defined by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), with strict production standards. These include distillation from 100 percent malted barley, production at a single distillery in the United States, maturation in oak casks not exceeding 700 litres, and bottling at no less than 40 percent ABV. All whiskey must be mashed, distilled, and matured entirely within the United States.

This official recognition has triggered a surge of international interest, including from the UK, one of the world’s most sophisticated whiskey markets. According to IWSR data, American whiskey exports to the UK rose by 28 percent in 2024, with premium and craft segments leading growth. Within this, American Single Malt has emerged as a key driver, celebrated for its inventive production, regional nuance and distinctive flavour profiles.

Industry tastemakers and publications such as Whisky Advocate, Punch, Forbes, and VinePair have all spotlighted American Single Malt as a category to watch, with growing interest from collectors, bartenders and whiskey bars looking to offer something fresh.

“American Single Malt brings something new to the table while respecting the craft that whiskey lovers appreciate. This is a new world whiskey rooted in quality, innovation and a deep sense of place.” Chris Swonger, President and CEO of DISCUS

To mark the arrival of the category in the UK, DISCUS will host a dedicated showcase of American Single Malt, alongside Bourbon, American Rye Whiskey, Tennessee Whiskey, and other American spirits at Bar Convent London (BCB), the UK’s leading on-trade drinks show. The event takes place on Sunday 30 June and Monday 1 July 2025 at Tobacco Dock, at Booth EM5-01.

Visitors to the DISCUS booth will be able to sample a curated selection of American Single Malts and a range of American Spirits from some of the most forward-thinking distilleries in the United States, all of them DISCUS members. Featured distilleries include:

Angel’s Envy

Arizona Distilling Co.

Brother’s Bond Bourbon

BroVo Spirits

Good Trouble Bourbon

Proof and Wood

Reservoir Distillery

Stone Ledge Spirits

Uncle Nearest

Virginia Distillery Co.

Westland

Woodford

Yellowstone

On Monday 30 June, DISCUS will host a masterclass at BCB titled “American Single Malt – New World Whiskey, New Rules” from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m., offering UK drinks professionals a guided tasting and deep dive into the category’s evolution and global potential.

That evening, the celebration continues at the American Spirits Networking Reception, taking place from 6:30 p.m. at Odyssey Bar and Lounge in Shoreditch. This exclusive, invite-only event will feature American whiskey cocktails, guided tastings and a gathering of key trade, media and creative guests. RSVP via the registration link.

For UK buyers, bartenders and whiskey lovers, American Single Malt offers the familiarity of single malt production with the energy and edge of American craft. It is complex yet approachable, innovative yet grounded in tradition, and perfectly positioned to disrupt traditional whiskey shelves and back bars.

As the global appetite for premium and provenance-led spirits continues to grow, American Single Malt stands at the forefront of a new generation of whiskey-making. It is confident, creative and ready to rewrite the rules.

About DISCUS:

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) is the leading voice and advocate for distilled spirits in the United States. Representing the leading producers and marketers of distilled spirits, DISCUS advocates on legislative, regulatory and public affairs issues impacting the distilled spirits sector at the local, state, federal and international levels; promotes the distilled spirits sector, raising awareness and opening markets in the United States and around the globe; and encourages responsible and moderate consumption of distilled spirits as part of a healthy adult lifestyle based on evidence-based research and policy. Bar Convent London and the networking reception are supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Market Access Program (MAP), which aims to educate the hospitality industry, adult consumers, and media in key spirits export markets on the taste, heritage, and style of American distilled spirits. The U.S. distilled spirits industry is committed to social responsibility. For those adults who choose to drink, they should do always so in moderation and responsibly. For more information: www.drinkinmoderation.org. The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Inc., prohibits discrimination in its programs on the basis of race, religion, national origin, age, gender, disability, or other protected status. For more information, please visit: https://www.responsibility.org/