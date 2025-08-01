Freitag, 01. August 2025, 18:41:36
Distilled Spirits Council of the US (Discus) geisselt Zolldeal mit der EU als „absolut ärgerlich“

Man verlangt seitens der US-Spirituosenindustrie von Trump eine permanente Rückkehr zu zollfreiem Spirituosen-Handel mit der EU

Wenig Freude mit dem EU-Zolldeal hat man nicht nur in Europa, sondern auch in den USA, zumindest, was die Spirituosenindustrie anbelangt. Die Distilled Spirits Council of the US (Discus) kritisiert heftig, dass für Wein und Spirituosen keine Ausnahme von der Verzollung mit 15% gemacht wurde, zumal gerade in diesem Bereich Produkte wie Bourbon oder Scotch regional produziert werden müssen.

Discus CEO Chris Swonger formuliert dies wenig zurückhaltend so:

“It is extremely disappointing and utterly exasperating that the US and EU have not yet come to an agreement on spirits, which is an easy win for the United States that will help boost our economic vitality during this challenging time for the hospitality industry.“

“It is critical for our great American distilleries, farmers and hospitality workers across the country that president Trump secures a permanent return to zero-for-zero tariffs on spirits with the European Union.

“We urge President Trump and the negotiators to quickly resolve this issue, which will provide much-needed certainty to 1.7 million workers who depend on a vibrant US spirits industry.”

Die Zölle sollen, nach neuesten Berichten der Agenturen, nicht wie geplant heute, sondern erst am 7. August in Kraft treten. Begründet wird das damit, dass die Umsetzung dafür Zeit brauche.

SourceThe Spirits Business
