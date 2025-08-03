Ex-Ardbeg Distillery Manager Colin Gordon wechselt zu Bairds Malt Limited

Ganz geht Colin Gordon, ehemals Distillery Manager bei Ardbeg, nach seinem Abgang der Whiskyindustrie nicht verloren. Er kehrt eher wieder an seine Wurzeln zurück: Colin Gordon kam ja von Port Ellen Maltings (wo er der Manager der Maltins war) über Lagavulin (dort war er Distillery Manager) zu Ardbeg – nun wird er laut einem Statement von Bairds Malt Limited aus Witham in Essex Nachfolger des dortigen Distilling Sales Manager Graham Manson und damit für den Kundenkontakt eine der größten Mälzereien Großbritanniens verantwortlich:

Our Distilling Sales Manager, Graham Manson, will be retiring this September after four years of dedicated service with Bairds Malt and over 30 years in the distilling industry.

Graham’s depth of knowledge and experience has been instrumental in supporting our distilling malt expansions in Scotland, and he has earned the respect of colleagues and customers alike. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and wish him all the very best as he steps into a well-deserved retirement.

At the same time, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Gordon as our new Distilling Sales Manager, who will be managing our customer relationships at distilleries across his homeland of Scotland.

Please join us in thanking Graham for his outstanding service and in warmly welcoming Colin to the Bairds team.