Four Roses erweitert Lagerhäuser um 23 Millionen Dollar

Um mit dem Boom bei Bourbon Schritt zu halten, investiert Four Roses nach einem Bericht auf whiskeywash.com 23 Millionen Dollar in die Erweiterung der Lagerhauskapazität.

Bis 2024 will man die neuen Lagerhäuser in Coxs Creek gebaut haben und dabei auch die Kapazizät zur Lagerung von Flaschen vergrößern, so die Destillerie. Mit dem Bau und dem nachfolgenden Betrieb der Lagerhäuser schafft man auch neue Arbeitsplätze im Bullitt County in Kentucky. Insgesamt will man in den nächsten Jahren 17 neue Lagerhäuser bauen und somit 72.000 Quadratmeter neue Lagerfläche bereitstellen.

Dazu ein Statement von Ryan Ashley, COO bei Four Roses Bourbon:

“We’re excited about the growth of Four Roses and to have the capacity to bring our bourbon to more whiskey-lovers around the country, but we’re even more excited about the growth of Kentucky’s bourbon industry. We look forward to welcoming new members to the Four Roses team with this expansion who will help us continue to show that the best bourbons in the world come out of this state.”