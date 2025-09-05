Für Kentucky-Reisende: New Era Whiskey veröffentlicht drei Single Cask Bourbons in Fassstärke

Jetzt im September ist nicht die schlechteste Zeit, um Kentucky zu besuchen. Die brütende Hitze sollte vorbei sein, und das Wetter ist noch stabil genug, um zu diversen Brennereien zu fahren. Aber selbst, wenn man nur in Louisville oder Lexington bleibt, kann man an gute Bourbons kommen. Ein Tipp von uns wäre zum Beispiel Justin’s House of Bourbon, mit jeweils einem Geschäft in den beiden genannten Städten, die selbst Single Cask Bottlings von Bourbons abfüllt – und zwar über 300 (!) pro Jahr. Die bestens kuratierten Bottlings aus großen und kleinen Brennereien können vor Ort für einen kleinen Obulus verkostet und dann gekauft werden. Aber auch viele historische Abfüllungen sind dort zu finden.

Ein ähnliches Prinzip verfolgt ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller, der seine Bottlings über den normalen Handel in Kentucky verkauft: New Era Whiskey ist aus einem Whiskyclub gewachsen und hat als Start seiner Bottlings im Handel drei fassstarke Einzelfassabfüllungen mit Motiven von drei Naturparks in Kentucky veröffentlicht. Die Abfüllungen sind jeweils acht Jahre alt, aber ohne Angabe der Brennerei abgefüllt – sie kosten vor Ort jeweils 99,95 Dollar für die 750ml-Flasche.

Wer also demnächst nach Kentucky kommt, hat hiermit die Gelegenheit, einmal Bourbon abseits des Üblichen zu bekommen – sei es von New Era Whiskey oder von Justin’s House of Bourbon. Für die drei ersteren Abfüllungen haben wir hier die Presseaussendung aus Kentucky für Sie:

New Era Whiskey Releases Three Cask-Strength Bourbons to Honor Kentucky Parks

The Lexington Company will Donate to Kentucky Flood Survivors

LEXINGTON, KY (Sept. 4, 2025) – Nearly everyone can say the pandemic affected them in some way. A healthcare worker looking for hobbies to help him escape the long hours and stressful days of Covid-19, Zane Brammell discovered bourbon. Not just collecting bottles, but joining the community of enthusiasts that shared his passion. In 2022, Zane founded his first single-barrel club, selecting exclusive barrels to share with members.

Two years later, he expanded his club into a full-fledged brand called New Era Whiskey. Today, Zane and co-founder Matt Hobbs are releasing their first bourbons to stores in Kentucky, a trio of cask-strength single barrel bourbons honoring three of Kentucky’s most iconic natural landmarks: Nature’s Crossing at Natural Bridge (115 proof); Dark Wonders at Mammoth Cave (113.8 proof); and Magic Moonbow at Cumberland Falls (115 proof).

Each of the single-barrel offerings was aged eight years, bottled at cask strength, and will be available only at retail stores throughout the state of Kentucky. Suggested retail price is $99 per 750 mL. In honor of Kentucky’s state parks and natural wonders, New Era Whiskey Company is donating $3,000 to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund.

“These three barrels are exceptional, and I’m thrilled to share them with bourbon fans across the state. Previously, our single barrel bottlings have only been available as private club picks. I’m happy to reach this milestone, with retail accessibility across Kentucky,” said Brammell. “And we’re proud to give back to Team Kentucky’s Storm Relief Fund to help flood victims.”

“It’s great to celebrate the success of Lexington’s New Era Whiskey, while also recognizing the positive impact they’re making as they live out our Team Kentucky values of lifting up our neighbors,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I want to thank Zane, Matt and the entire team for their support of Kentucky State Parks and for their donation to our storm relief fund, which will make a difference in the lives of survivors across our commonwealth.”

Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer adds,“Our Kentucky State Parks and bourbon industry play a significant role in Kentucky’s $14.3 billion tourism industry, so it’s exciting to see New Era Whiskey fuse the two. Throughout challenging times and natural disasters, our state parks have been a refuge for Kentuckians in need. We are pleased that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Team Kentucky Storm Relief Fund.”

New Era Whiskey’s Kentucky trio of bourbons honoring Kentucky’s State Parks goes on sale in retail stores throughout Kentucky the week of Sept. 6th.

About New Era Whiskey and Spirits

From small towns in Kentucky with humble roots, two whiskey connoisseurs embarked on a journey to create something extraordinary – a tribute to tradition reimagined for a new generation.

New Era is a headline-worthy whiskey that honors the traditions of craftsmanship and storytelling while moving into a new era with bold intention. Every pour is a nod to the past and the publisher of our stories today and tomorrow. For more information visit https://www.newerawhiskey.com