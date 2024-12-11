Glendronach launcht „The Master’s Anthology“ – eine Ode an Sherryfässer und deren meisterliche Auswahl

Wie Master Blender Rachel Barrie schon in unserem Videointerview ankündigte, kommen aus der Destillerie Glendronach in den schottischen Highlands drei neue Abfüllungen auf den Markt: Glendronach „The Master’s Anthology“ widmet sich dabei mit Ode to The Valley, Ode to The Embers and Ode to The Dark der Sherryfassreifung. Die drei alterslosen Bottlings erscheinen dabei zuerst noch im Dezember in UK und Deutschland, bevor sie im nächsten Jahr dann in weiteren Märkten verfügbar sein werden.

Die Infos zu den drei ohne Altersangaben abgefüllten neuen Whiskys von Glendronach finden Sie untenstehend. Preise sind in der Pressemitteilung keine genannt, aber aus dem Handel in UK wissen wir, dass der Ode to The Dark bei 80 Pfund zu liegen kommt, der Ode To The Embers bei 68 Pfund und der Ode to The Valley bei 65 Pfund (umgerechnet 97, 82 und 79 Euro).

THE GLENDRONACH UNVEILS ‚THE MASTER’S ANTHOLOGY‘: AN ODE TO SHERRY CASK MASTERY

The Glendronach Distillery today releases a new collection of single malts; a journey through sherry cask mastery

The Glendronach Distillery today unveils The Master’s Anthology, a new collection of Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky that captures the breadth and depth of sherry cask maturation. Curated by acclaimed Master Blender Rachel Barrie, this anthology celebrates almost 200 years of expertise in crafting rich and complex single malts.

The new collection comprises three non-age-statement single malts, with each expression composed to celebrate a different aspect of the rich and rewarding Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Ode to The Valley, Ode to The Embers and Ode to The Dark.

The Master’s Anthology begins with Ode to The Valley, a fruit-forward expression of floral nectar and summer berry notes, matured in port and sherry casks.

A rare peated expression, Ode to The Embers blends smoky peat with spiced richness from Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez casks.

The richest expression, Ode to The Dark, offers notes of layered chocolate, black cherry, and dates, matured in Pedro Ximénez casks.

Drawing upon three decades of skill and dedication, the releases explore the aromatic depth and character of The Glendronach’s signature sherry cask whisky, culminating in some of the richest, darkest expressions ever crafted from the historic Boynsmill House.

Rachel Barrie, The Glendronach Master Blender said:

„The Master’s Anthology is a tribute to the art of sherry cask maturation, reflecting the exceptional taste and deep character that have become synonymous with The Glendronach over almost 200 years. This collection is a journey into the heart of our distillery, where time-honoured traditions and natural influences shape every drop of our whisky. “Each bottling is a new composition where we amplify notes but we keep the rich harmony, that is our tradition, at the heart of the liquid. Ode to the Valley sings of an abundance of ripe fruit, it is the landscape of The Glendronach Distillery in full glory, while Ode to the Embers cloaks warm and rich spice in smouldering wisps of smoke, speaking of the days of old in the Valley of Forgue. Ode to the Dark enrobes velvet chocolate over dark plum and black cherry, caramelised dates and coffee, to bask The Glendronach in rich splendour. This anthology embodies the essence of The Glendronach and tells a story of our history, our heart and our dedication.”

The Glendronach marked a significant milestone earlier this year with a visual restaging; unveiling updated packaging and an innovative creative campaign in collaboration with Scottish-born photographer and director Rankin.

The Master’s Anthology collection will launch in the UK and German markets in December 2024, with wider availability expected in early 2025.