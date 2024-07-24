Glendronach: Neues Packaging, neue Kampagne

Die Destillerie Glendronach im schottischne Highland hat – zum ersten Mal seit der Übernahme durch Brown-Forman im Jahr 2016 – seine Branding neu ausgerichtet. Dabei ist nicht nur die Verpackung neu, sondern es gibt auch eine neue Kampagne für die Whiskys der Destillerie, umgesetzt von Fotograf und Regisseur Rankin (John Rankin Waddell).

Die Veränderungen werden ab sofort an der Core Range (diese definiert sich durch den Glendronach 12, den Glendronach 15 und den Glendronach 18) weltweit sichtbar sein, später werden die Ultra-Premium Core Range Whiskys Glendronach 21, Glendronach 30 und Glendronach 40 folgen – sowie eine neue Serie unter dem Titel Master’s Anthology.

Wir haben hier für Sie die Presseinformation, die neuen Flaschen und Verpackungen sowie Sujets aus der neuen Kampagne, darumter auch ein Video:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE GLENDRONACH RAISES EXPECTATIONS WITH PHOTOGRAPHER AND DIRECTOR RANKIN

The Glendronach distillery, a revered cornerstone amongst Scotland’s Single Malt distilleries for almost 200 years, has unveiled the next visual chapter

The Glendronach is set to captivate a new generation of discerning customers with its updated packaging and an innovative creative campaign, telling a story of duality where robust Highland spirit and Spanish flair merge together to create a sherry crescendo unlike any other.

The relaunch of The Glendronach marks a significant transformation for the brand. The new prestigious design features an elegant, timeless aesthetic that underscores the brand’s commitment to excellence. The new look seamlessly blends tradition with modern luxury, creating a unique and compelling visual identity. It enhances the visual appeal, marking a significant step in delivering a premium experience to our customers.

The distillery marked the re-staging in collaboration with Scottish-born photographer and director Rankin, famed for capturing the character and spirit of his subjects. Rankin and his team made the journey to the distillery to capture the balance of tradition and imagination inherent in The Glendronach, through moving images. The new campaign, juxtaposing solo Spanish and flamenco dancer Rocio Dusmet Orellana, within the distillery, has created a visual metaphor highlighting the unique marriage of two worlds, redefining the brand’s image.

Rankin, photographer and director, commented:

“I just loved the initial idea. I know the whisky sector well and this felt genuinely different and exciting to me. I also thrive off creating cultural collisions and finding beauty in the tensions they bring, plus, as a Scot by birth, the idea of bringing Flamenco to the Highlands stirred passion in me that I just couldn’t resist.”

Rachel Barrie, The Glendronach Master Blender said:

“For me, The Glendronach is a surprise, a revelation and a flavour crescendo. At first taste, it has this amplification that’s so much richer than your expectations, and our philosophy is just that – to raise expectations in Single Malt by creating the most exceptional sherried whisky. And we are now setting a new standard to match the exquisite nature of the spirit with reimagined visuals. “Rankin’s signature style worked harmoniously in magnifying the luxurious and flamboyant nature of The Glendronach. He has beautifully captured the delicate balance of tradition and imagination inherent in our single malt, encapsulating the duality of robust Highland spirit and Spanish flair – a balanced dance – the end result is bold and it crescendos to a revelation in flavour; just like the liquid.”

As part of the reimagined design, the addition of a curated brand pattern depicting the bramble and rooks that surround and protect the distillery speaks to place and pays homage to its namesake; ‘Glendronach’ means ‘Valley of the Brambles’ in Scots Gaelic.

While the aesthetic has evolved, the award-winning core portfolio remains unchanged, continuing to mature in rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso casks from Andalucia, Spain. The permanent range of Single Malts, 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old, and 18 Year Old, will be the first to be presented to welcome in this new chapter.

The core portfolio will be available in the new packaging globally and be introduced to specific markets from July 2024. Later this year the portfolio will welcome a number of releases including the Master’s Anthology comprising three expressions and additions to the ultra-premium core range with a 21, 30 and 40-Year-Old release.