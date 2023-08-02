Gordon & MacPhail veröffentlicht zweite Recollection-Serie mit 18 Whiskys aus Lost Distilleries

Zwar hat Gordon & MacPhail vor kurzem verlautbart, dass man ab 2024 keine neuen Fässer mehr abfüllen würde – das bedeutete natürlich nicht das Ende der Tätigkeit des Unternehmens als unabhängiger Abfüller. Dazu hat man einfach zu viele Bestände in den eigenen Lagerhäusern – Bestände, die auf Grund der langen Tätigkeit auch echte Juwelen enthalten.

Mit der zweiten Auflage der Recollection-Serie, die heute offiziell vorgestellt wurde (über die erste Ausgabe aus dem Herbst des Vorjahres berichteten wir hier), hat man wieder ein ganzen Bündel solcher Juwelen zusammengefasst: 18 Bottlings aus lost oder silent distilleries, wie zum Beispiel Banff, Glen Mhor oder Port Ellen. Der Port Ellen 1981 (der älteste bislang von G&M abgefüllte Port Ellen), der Banff 1976 und der Glen Mhor 1973 bilden das Kernstück der Recollection Serie, sie werden weltweit erscheinen. 15 weitere Abfüllungen sind für verschiedene Märkte vorgesehen.

Der französische Illustrator hat die drei Kernstücke der Serie auch als Inspiration für eine Serie von digitalen Kunstwerken und Animationen verwendet – eines der Bilder, das für den Port Ellen, finden Sie im Artikel.

Im Rahmen der Vorstellung der Recollection-Serie und anderer zukünftiger Abfüllungen in London Ende Juni durch Gordon & MacPhail konnten wir die Kernstücke der neuen Serie verkosten – dabei war der Port Ellen aus einem Sherryfass eine ganz eigene Kategorie (unter den anderen ebenso hervorragenden Abfüllungen) und wurde von den Anwesenden mit Lob geradezu überschüttet. Für uns jedenfalls ein Ausnahmewhisky, wie man ihn nur selten findet.

Die offiziellen Tasting Notes sowie die Zusammenstellung der gesamten Serie finden Sie nach der Presseinfo:

Gordon & MacPhail Port Ellen whisky spearheads latest Recollection Series

Annual series features 18 single malts from closed or long silent distilleries –

Whisky creator Gordon & MacPhail has unveiled this year’s Recollection Series, which features a 1981 Port Ellen whisky, the oldest ever to be sold by the company.

A total of 18 single cask whiskies from closed or long-silent Scottish distilleries are available, including exceptionally rare whiskies from Banff Distillery in Aberdeenshire and Glen Mhor Distillery near Inverness, which both fell silent in 1983.

The annual collection, which this year spans 15 distilleries, offers a unique opportunity for whisky enthusiasts and collectors to enjoy forgotten masterpieces that have lying in wait in the Gordon & MacPhail warehouse, maturing in casks commissioned to their exact specifications.

The Gordon & MacPhail 1981 from Port Ellen Distillery (RSP £10,000), the Gordon & MacPhail 1973 from Glen Mhor Distillery (RSP £6,000) and the Gordon & MacPhail 1976 from Banff Distillery (RSP £4,300) are all available worldwide, with other releases in the series available in select international markets.

To celebrate the launch, Gordon & MacPhail has partnered with acclaimed French illustrator, Tom Haugomat, to explore and revive the character of Port Ellen, Banff and Glen Mhor distilleries through a series of digital artworks and animations.

To capture each whisky’s taste and history, Tom’s artwork has been inspired by nature, the outdoors and the backstory of each distillery, using light as a specific tool to pick out details.

“The whiskies released in our Recollection Series are some of the rarest single malts we have in our liquid library – including our oldest ever Port Ellen. This creates a unique opportunity for whisky enthusiasts to experience liquid from distilleries that haven’t operated for decades and are rarely seen in the market today; a true window into Scotland’s complex and colourful whisky history.“ Stephen Rankin, Director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail

Tom Haugomat said:

“The brief from Gordon & MacPhail was to echo the theme of last year’s inaugural series portraying the whiskies as ‘forgotten masterpieces’ or ‘lost works of art’. The animations of my artwork aim to bring the distilleries back to life, highlighting that, through these releases, the memories stay alive. “Working with Gordon & MacPhail on this commission has been a truly inspiring experience. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of reinterpreting vintage distillery photographs and researching colour palettes that reflect the intricate and diverse flavours of whisky.”

For more information on Gordon & MacPhail or the Recollection series, visit www.gordonandmacphail.com

Tasting Notes:

Port Ellen 1981

ABV: 52.5% RRP: £10,000

Aromas: Dark chocolate aromas complement ginger and cinnamon spice. Blackcurrant gives way to Medjool dates and sweet vanilla pod.

Flavours: Rich fruitcake flavours lead to baked apples and rich, sweet smoke. Peanut brittle comes to the fore alongside dark cherry and spicy pepper.

Finish: Long and full finish with lasting dried fruit and bonfire embers.

About the distillery

Port Ellen was founded by Alexander Mackay in 1825 on the site of a malt mill. In 1920 it was passed into the hands of Port Ellen Distillery Co which had been formed by John Dewar and James Buchannan, before becoming part of DCL in 1925 and then falling silent for 37 years until 1967. It briefly re-opened in 1973 before closing its doors in 1983. The distillery is set to re-open after 40 years later this year.

Banff 1976

ABV: 50.4% RRP: £4,300

Aromas: Fragrant festive spices intertwine with clove studded orange and demerara sugar. Subtle toffee notes give way to prunes and baked apple.

Flavours: Rich stewed red fruit flavours complement cinnamon and ginger with a hint of black pepper. Toasted hazelnuts develop alongside marzipan and mature oak.

Finish: Medium-bodied with lingering citrus and nuts.

About the distillery

The original Banff distillery was built in the Royal Burgh of Banff in 1824 by Major James McKilligan before passing into the hands of the Simpson family. After moving to a new site at Inverbondie in 1863, the distillery buildings were destroyed in a blaze and rebuilt in 1877. In 1932, SMD (the malt distilling arm of DCL) bought the distillery and it remained closed until after World War Two – a period in which it was bombed and destroyed by the Luftwaffe. Just before it was due to be knocked down in 1983, it caught fire – a further example as to why this was often called ‘Scotland’s unluckiest distillery’.

Glen Mhor 1973

ABV: 47.2% RRP: £6,000

Aromas: Sweet stewed raisin aromas complement Morello cherry and cocoa powder. Treacle toffee develops alongside soft polish and mature oak.

Flavours: Seville orange zest combines with brown sugar and berry compote. Notes of baked apple come to the fore accompanied by a hint of menthol.

Finish: Long and full with lingering spice and citrus.

About the distillery

Based in the Highlands, Glen Mhor was designed by Charles Doig and built in in 1892 by John Birnie and Charles Mackinlay. Unusually, the distillery remained water-powered until the 1950s and had Saladin maltings installed in 1954. It was demolished in 1986.

Full list of whiskies from this year’s Recollection Series:

Glen Mhor 1973 – RRP £6,000

Banff 1976 – RRP £4,300

Caperdonich 1979 – RRP £3,500

Dallas Dhu 1979 – RRP £3,500

Glen Albyn 1979 – RRP £3,500

Glenlochy 1979 – RRP £3,500

Imperial 1979 – RRP £4,000

Lochside 1981 – RRP £3,750

Port Ellen 1981 – RRP £10,000

Linlithgow 1982 – RRP £3,000

Glen Esk 1984 – RRP £2,200

Inverleven 1985 – RRP £2,000

Littlemill 1991 – RRP £1,600

Lochside 1991 – RRP £1,600

Rosebank 1991 – RRP £2,000

Pittyvaich 1992 – RRP £1,200

Imperial 1997 – RRP £380

Imperial 1998 – RRP £360