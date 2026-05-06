Irische Baoilleach Distillery in Donegal veröffentlicht mit An Chéad ihren ersten Whiskey

Sie ist eine der kleinsten Whiskeydestillerien Irlands mit einer Produktionskapazität von gerade mal 50 Fässern im Jahr: Die Baoilleach Distillery am Ortsrand von Carrigart im County Donegal. Die Familie, die diese Brennerei in Teilzeit betreibt, schreibt über die Geschichte der Baoilleach Distillery auf ihrer Webseite:
We first started to produce spirit in late 2019, being the first distillery to mash grains in Donegal for 180 years. We started producing Poitin, with a single Potstill of 310L and two small fermenters of 400L’s each.
In early 2022 we took delivery of a second Potstill, 2 x 3000L fermenters and a larger mash tun. We produced our first cask of Irish Whiskey in early June 2022. We have been producing ever since.
In 2023, we produced our first local grains Irish Whiskey cask – Grán na hÁite – Grains of the Place, which brings another dimension to the distillery. Growing cereal crops in the area had not been seen since the late 80’s, the flavour of land will be seen in 2027.
In 2024, we managed to upgrade our mash tun and production processes which allowed for a more streamlined production, this upgrade has allowed the Distillery to have a more flexible production schedule.
Nun hat die Baoilleach Distillery ihren ersten Whiskey veröffentlicht, den An Chéad „The First“.
Der An Chéad „The First“ ist ein doppelt destillierter, getorfter Whiskey aus gemälzter und ungemälzter Gerste, Roggen und Hafer. Er reifte in Quarter Casks und einem Hogshead, das zuvor Ruby Port enthielt. Zwei Varianten wurden veröffentlicht: der An Chéad „The First“ in Fassstärke mit 58,7% vol. Alkoholstärke und eine Version mit 47,9% vol. – zum Preis von 165 und 125 Euro.
Die beiden Whiskys sind über den Onlineshop der Brennerei zu bestellen – die Familie bittet beim Versand um etwas Geduld, da man, wie oben erwähnt, die Brennerei in Teilzeit betreibt.