Irische Baoilleach Distillery in Donegal veröffentlicht mit An Chéad ihren ersten Whiskey

Sie ist eine der kleinsten Whiskeydestillerien Irlands mit einer Produktionskapazität von gerade mal 50 Fässern im Jahr: Die Baoilleach Distillery am Ortsrand von Carrigart im County Donegal. Die Familie, die diese Brennerei in Teilzeit betreibt, schreibt über die Geschichte der Baoilleach Distillery auf ihrer Webseite:

We first started to produce spirit in late 2019, being the first distillery to mash grains in Donegal for 180 years. We started producing Poitin, with a single Potstill of 310L and two small fermenters of 400L’s each.

In early 2022 we took delivery of a second Potstill, 2 x 3000L fermenters and a larger mash tun. We produced our first cask of Irish Whiskey in early June 2022. We have been producing ever since.

In 2023, we produced our first local grains Irish Whiskey cask – Grán na hÁite – Grains of the Place, which brings another dimension to the distillery. Growing cereal crops in the area had not been seen since the late 80’s, the flavour of land will be seen in 2027.

In 2024, we managed to upgrade our mash tun and production processes which allowed for a more streamlined production, this upgrade has allowed the Distillery to have a more flexible production schedule.