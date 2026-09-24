Jefferson Bourbon hat neues Design und führt einen 8 Jahre alten Bourbon in die Jefferson’s Reserve Range ein

Ein Redesign der Range, mehr Alkoholstärke (43% statt 40%) und ein neuer Jefferson’s Reserve 8yo – das sind die News, die Pernod Ricard, der Besitzer der Marke, in einer Pressemitteilung bekanntgegeben hat. Jefferson’s ist in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz im Fachhandel und Online zu finden – wann das Update der Range bei uns aufschlagen wird, können wir noch nicht sagen, aber Sie sind jedenfalls durch die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung bestens darauf vorbereitet:

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JEFFERSON’S® BOURBON UNVEILS FRESH LOOK ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO AND INTRODUCES AN 8-YEAR AGE STATEMENT FOR JEFFERSON’S® RESERVE

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jefferson’s Bourbon has unveiled a fresh new look across its portfolio inspired by the brand’s pioneering spirit and willingness to push the boundaries of bourbon. Jefferson’s has been driven by curiosity since its founding, from experimenting with blending to aging bourbon at sea, the brand has continually challenged convention. While the bottle packaging has changed and select expressions feature meaningful updates, the philosophy behind Jefferson’s remains the same: a belief that the best bourbon isn’t made by following tradition, it’s made by breaking it. From the bottle to the blend, the portfolio is more distinctive and cohesive but unmistakably Jefferson’s.

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of an 8-Year age statement for Jefferson’s Reserve, along with a proof increase to 96. The expression now delivers a richer, more complex bourbon and added depth in every glass.

„Getting to this age statement meant going back through our older, more mature barrels and crafting this bourbon with intention. Aged a minimum of eight years in American oak, this bourbon offers dark fruit and vanilla custard upfront, then baking spice, oak and toasted almond carrying through to a long, spicy finish.“ Ale Ochoa, Jefferson’s Master Blender

Jefferson’s Very Small Batch Bourbon has also evolved to be bottled at 88 proof, enhancing its flavor and versatility whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed in cocktails.

That same spirit of exploration extends beyond the liquid to the new, refined packaging design built to better reflect the quality and character of the liquid inside, creating a stronger, more cohesive identity and a clearer navigation system for exploring the full Jefferson’s portfolio. The refreshed Jefferson’s core portfolio in 750ml bottles is rolling out across the country at spirits shops, restaurants, bars and on JeffersonsBourbon.com. Additional sizing formats including 375ml, 1L and 1.75L bottles will hit the market later this year. The lineup includes Jefferson’s Very Small Batch Bourbon, Jefferson’s Triple-Rye, Jefferson’s Reserve 8-Year-Old and Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea.

ABOUT JEFFERSON’S BOURBON

Founded in 1997 by Trey Zoeller and his father, Chet, Jefferson’s is rooted in a family whiskey legacy dating back to 1799 – when Trey’s eighth-generation great-grandmother was arrested for the „production and sale of spirituous liquors.“ Born of this pioneering spirit and curiosity, Trey has pushed the boundaries of bourbon-making, creating complex and beautifully balanced whiskeys through masterful blending and innovative maturation techniques.