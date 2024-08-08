Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt wird in Tokyo zum “Besten der Besten” gekürt

Mit 13 Goldmedaillen konnte Kavalan bei der 2024 Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) einen beachtlichen Erfolg erzielen – der Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky wurde sogar zum “Best of the Best” des Wettbewerbs gekürt.

Dementsprechend freut man sich in der Destillerie in Taiwan und hat dazu die nachfolgende Presseaussendung gestaltet:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Kavalan’s Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Named TWSC’s 2024 ‘Best of the Best’

Kavalan Distillery has once again clinched the highest honour at the 2024 Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC) in Japan.

This time “Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky” was awarded “Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky of 2024,” making it four times for the Taiwan distiller in just six years.

Accepting the award, Kavalan CEO Mr. Y.T. Lee thanked the TWSC judges for their recognition.

“Japan has always been a key export market for Kavalan, and has played a significant role in our brand’s growth, which is why I’m very grateful to be recognized at Asia’s premier whisky competition. We remain dedicated to innovation and will continue to contribute to the whisky industry with steadfast resolve.” Kavalan CEO Mr. Y.T. Lee

Along with the Distillery Reserve Peated Malt, two other whiskies “Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky” and “Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky” have chalked up Gold medals three years in a row. This means all three expressions will be elevated to TWSC’s esteemed “Hall of Fame”.

In total, Kavalan secured a total of 13 Gold medals, two of which were “Superior Golds” in Tokyo.

To date, Kavalan has amassed an impressive 903 international competition gold medals.

The Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, established in 2019, is recognised as Asia’s premier whisky competition, attracting entries from leading whisky-producing countries including Scotland, Ireland, the United States, Canada, India, and Taiwan.

Best of the Best:

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Hall of Fame:

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Superior Gold Medal:

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Port Oak Single Malt Whisky

Gold Medals:

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No.1 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Vinho Barrique Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Madeira Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Port Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Distillery Select No.2 Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Wine Oak Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky