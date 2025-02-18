Kavalan komplettiert seine „Sherry-Familie“ mit Solist Palo Cortado

Die taiwanesische Kavalan Distillery vervollständigt ihre Sherry-Fass-Whiskys der Solist-Reihe und veröffentlicht, nach Fino, Oloroso, Amontillado, Manzanilla, Pedro Ximénez und Moscatel, jetzt Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado. Wie gesamte Solist-Serie ist auch diese Abfüllung in Einzelfassstärke abgefüllt, nicht kühlgefiltert und mit natürlicher Farbe.

Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado ist über die offiziellen Kanäle von Kavalan in Taiwan erhältlich, darunter im Kavalan Distillery Shop, in Kavalan Whisky-Shops, in der Kavalan Whisky Bar und in ausgewählten lokalen Spirituosengeschäften. Mehr zu diesem Bottling in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir über PR Newswire for Journalists erhalten haben:

Kavalan Completes Its ‚Sherry Family‘ With Rare Palo Cortado Cask

Exceptional whisky delivers hints of vanilla fruitcake, fragrant cardamom, and orange pound cake

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan Distillery’s latest expression aged in the extremely rare Palo Cortado sherry cask is selling out fast, after launching in Taiwan just last month.

Kavalan’s Solist Palo Cortado (750ml, 50-59.9% ABV) brings the Taiwanese distiller’s sherry portfolio to seven sherry cask whiskies: Fino, Oloroso, Amontillado, Manzanilla, Pedro Ximénez, Moscatel, and finally Palo Cortado. The entire Solist series is bottled at single cask strength, non chill-filtered, and with natural colour to retain the fullest flavours.

Completing the world’s most extensive sherry cask portfolio—Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado.

CEO Mr. YT Lee said drinkers would find Kavalan a „Sherry Cask Encyclopedia“, given it offered the most complete sherry cask portfolio, globally. He said with the launch of Solist Palo Cortado, the largest sherry cask family in the industry is now complete.

„With Palo Cortado sherry accounting for less than 1% of global sherry production, we saved one of the rarest and most unique sherry casks to the last,“ Mr Lee said.

„Uniquely combining the elegance of Amontillado with the richness of Oloroso, our Palo Cortado is replete with intricate aromas of cocoa powder, citrus, dried fruits, pastries, and toffee.“

The Solist Palo Cortado is available through Kavalan’s official channels in Taiwan, including the Kavalan Distillery Shop, Kavalan Whisky shops, Kavalan Whisky Bar, and select local liquor stores.

Product Description

Aged in an exceptional Palo Cortado sherry cask from Spain’s Sherry Triangle, this whisky represents the epitome of rarity and mystery. Embodying the elegant aroma of Amontillado and the robust roundness of Oloroso, this whisky marks a new chapter in the Kavalan sherry cask family.

Kavalan Solist Palo Cortado: The seventh and final gem in our sherry cask collection.

Colour: Caramel Mahogany

Nose: Rich and intricate, with aromas of cocoa powder and citrus bursting forth, followed by the sweet scents of matured dried fruits and toffee. Intertwining layers of nutty flavours, a hint of vanilla fruitcake, and fragrant cardamom.

Palate: Evoking flavours of orange pound cake, with rich dried fruits melding with vanilla and toasted biscuit aromas, as caramel toffee accents, dotted with crushed walnut, linger on the palate.

Bottle Design and Packaging

The vibrant yellow of the packaging highlights the exceptional qualities of Palo Cortado, symbolizing its versatility and remarkable adaptability for culinary pairings. The edition features an elegant wooden box that emphasizes the whisky’s complexity and sophistication. The label, a hallmark of the brand, blends saturated colours, enhancing depth and visual appeal.