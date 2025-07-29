Killarney Brewing & Distilling Company muss schließen

Die Bemühungen der irischen Killarney Brewing & Distilling Company (KBD), den Fortbestand der Brennerei und Brauerei sichern zu können, blieb leider ohne Erfolg.

Am 16. April reichte die Brennerei beim irischen High Court einen Antrag auf Prüfung ein. James Anderson von Deloitte wurde zum Prüfer bestellt (wir berichteten). Nach Abschluss des dreimonatigen Prüfungsverfahrens, das einen zeitlich begrenzten Rechtsschutz gewährt, kommt jetzt das Aus für KBD. Eine neuer Investor wurde nicht gefunden und James Anderson vom irischen High Court zum Liquidator der KBD bestellt. Alle 54 Beschäftigten des Unternehmens wurden entlassen.

In einer Erklärung des Unternehmens, das The spirits business dokumentiert, heißt es:

Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all involved, the process did not result in a successful investment outcome.

Like many in the drinks manufacturing industry, KBD has faced significant and sustained challenges in recent years, stemming from the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, delays in opening our state-of-the-art distillery in Fossa, global supply chain disruptions, rising input costs, and ongoing geopolitical and trading pressures. More recently, high tariffs on Irish whiskey exports to the US and wider economic uncertainty have further impacted the business.

Earlier this year, the company had reached a preliminary agreement to merge with a US-based strategic partner, but the partner ultimately chose not to proceed. In response, KBD entered the examinership process in the hope of securing new investment to protect jobs and stabilise operations for the long term. Despite tireless efforts, no suitable investor was secured within the timeframe set out by the court.

The company would like to express its sincere and heartfelt thanks to our exceptional employees, whose dedication, resilience, and passion never wavered throughout this incredibly difficult time.

We are also deeply grateful to our shareholders and wider investment community for their support and belief in our vision, and to our loyal customers, partners, and the local community in Killarney who have stood by us at every turn.

We remain proud of what we’ve built together and the craft, care, and creativity that defined our journey.