Freitag, 27. Mai 2022, 15:57:49
Suche auf Seite
BlendsSchottlandHighlandsLowlandsSpeysideNeue WhiskysPR

Kirsch Import bringt neues Whisky Tastingfass – Sieben Scotch auf einen Streich

Mit 7 2cl-Samples die Vielfalt des schottischen Whiskys entdecken - von Blends über Single Malts aus den Highlands, Lowlands und der Speyside

Nach dem Erfolg des Whisky Tastingfasses, das Kostproben von Whiskys aus aller Welt enthielt, hat Kirsch Import nun unter der Marke taste24 ein neues Set aufgelegt, dass Whiskys aus Schottland präsentiert. Ingesamt sieben Kostproben bringen die Welt des Scotch Whiskys nach Hause.

Hier mehr Infos darüber:

PresseartikelFür den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Kirsch Import bringt neues Whisky Tastingfass – Sieben Scotch auf einen Streich

Von der Whiskyinsel Islay über Lowlands und Highlands in die malerische Speyside führt das neue Scotch-Whisky-Tastingfass der Kirsch Import Marke taste24. Neben repräsentativen Single Malts der genannten Regionen bildet das ca. 14 cm hohe Holzfässchen höchste Blend-Kunst ab.

Die sieben, ausschließlich in Schottland destillierten Köstlichkeiten machen Station bei Whiskylegende Billy Walker, bringen mit Sea Shepherd den Geschmack von Abenteuer ins Glas oder demonstrieren mit Compass Box, dass das Ganze manchmal größer ist als seine Teile.

Scotch-Whisky-Tastingfass
Kirsch Import/taste24

7 x 2 cl Scotch Whisky aus unserem Portfolio
 
Folgende Sorten sind im Scotch-Tastingfass enthalten:

  • GlenAllachie 12 y.o. – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% vol.
  • Compass Box Artist Blend – Blended Scotch Whisky – 43% vol.
  • Berry Bros. & Rudd Peated Cask Matured – Blended Malt Whisky – 44.2% vol.
  • Edradour 10 y.o. – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 40% vol.
  • Glasgow Distillery 1770 The Original – Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% vol.
  • Glencadam 10 y.o. – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% vol.
  • Sea Shepherd – Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 43% vol.
Vorheriger ArtikelGlück muss man haben: Treppenfund eines Port Ellen „Visit from H.M. The Queen to Port Ellen Maltings“ könnte Rekordpreis erzielen
Nächster ArtikelWhisky-Cocktail: The Kilkea Duke

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Die Whiskys des Monats

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X