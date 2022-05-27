Nach dem Erfolg des Whisky Tastingfasses, das Kostproben von Whiskys aus aller Welt enthielt, hat Kirsch Import nun unter der Marke taste24 ein neues Set aufgelegt, dass Whiskys aus Schottland präsentiert. Ingesamt sieben Kostproben bringen die Welt des Scotch Whiskys nach Hause.
Hier mehr Infos darüber:
|Presseartikel
|Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich
Kirsch Import bringt neues Whisky Tastingfass – Sieben Scotch auf einen Streich
Von der Whiskyinsel Islay über Lowlands und Highlands in die malerische Speyside führt das neue Scotch-Whisky-Tastingfass der Kirsch Import Marke taste24. Neben repräsentativen Single Malts der genannten Regionen bildet das ca. 14 cm hohe Holzfässchen höchste Blend-Kunst ab.
Die sieben, ausschließlich in Schottland destillierten Köstlichkeiten machen Station bei Whiskylegende Billy Walker, bringen mit Sea Shepherd den Geschmack von Abenteuer ins Glas oder demonstrieren mit Compass Box, dass das Ganze manchmal größer ist als seine Teile.
Scotch-Whisky-Tastingfass
Kirsch Import/taste24
7 x 2 cl Scotch Whisky aus unserem Portfolio
Folgende Sorten sind im Scotch-Tastingfass enthalten:
- GlenAllachie 12 y.o. – Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% vol.
- Compass Box Artist Blend – Blended Scotch Whisky – 43% vol.
- Berry Bros. & Rudd Peated Cask Matured – Blended Malt Whisky – 44.2% vol.
- Edradour 10 y.o. – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 40% vol.
- Glasgow Distillery 1770 The Original – Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% vol.
- Glencadam 10 y.o. – Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 46% vol.
- Sea Shepherd – Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 43% vol.