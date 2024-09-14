Lagavulin bringt neues Bottling zum Islay Jazz Festival 2024 – 14 y.o. mit südafrikanischem Cabernet Sauvignon-Finish

Für Viele sind die jährlich erscheinenden Bottlings von Lagavulin zum Islay Jazz Festival ein Highlight unter den Releases der Destillerie – da zahlen manche auch den für das Alter relativ hohen Preis – den man aber u.U. durch die Limitierung auf 1.500 Flaschen rechtfertigen könnte. Diesmal muss man für den 14 Jahre alten, in südafrikanischen Cabernet Sauvignon-Fässern gefinishten und in Fassstärke von 56,1% vol. abgefüllten Lagavulin Jazz 2024 Release 240 Pfund auf den Tisch legen. Geben wird es ihn während des Festivals auf Islay und danach für malts.com Malts Club Member online – mit Glück wird man ihn vielleicht auch noch später im Destillerieshop finden.

Hier alle Infos, darunter auch ein Statement von Whisky-Autor Charles MacLean, die wir von Lagavulin für Sie erhalten haben:

LAGAVULIN™ ADDS A TWIST TO ITS SIGNATURE SMOKE WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ‘EXTREMELY EXCITING’ LAGAVULIN JAZZ BOTTLING 2024

Islay, Scotland, 13th September – Lagavulin is announcing the release of an exclusive 14 Year Old bottling, finished in South African Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks to celebrate Islay Jazz Festival – offering fans a luxurious take on the characteristic Lagavulin smoke.

The iconic Lagavulin Jazz Festival returns for an unforgettable blend of world-class jazz, exquisite whisky, and breathtaking Scottish scenery. This year’s festival, starting on the 20th September, features an outstanding line-up of musicians and special guests, making it an unmissable event for jazz and whisky enthusiasts alike.

Jordan Paisley, Lagavulin Distillery Manager says:

“Lagavulin Jazz Festival has been a highlight for Islay residents and fans around the globe and we’re very excited to celebrate this moment with such a special bottling. This is a rich complex Lagavulin with dark and tropical flavours that add a new layer to our much loved signature smoke. “

The Lagavulin Jazz 2024 release is a 14-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky finished in South African Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks. This unique cask finish imparts a creamy-smooth texture and sweet initial taste, balanced by saltiness and Lagavulin’s smoky character. This is an intense, powerful and wonderful deep liquid. Described by the highly celebrated whisky writer Charles MacLean as

‘an exciting example of Lagavulin, slightly sweeter than regular bottlings, but with good distillery character’. Charles MacLean

This year’s festival line-up includes jazz legends and emerging talents such as pianist Paul Harrison, saxophonist Helena Kay, vocalist Laura Oghagbon, and the Islay Jazz Festival icon Laura Macdonald. Lagavulin will be hosting two All That Jazz tastings on the 21st September, in which guests will enjoy a tasting of 5 rare expressions of Lagavulin including some long sold out gems, each paired with a music track to match the flavour of the whisky.

The exclusive bottling will be available for purchase at the Lagavulin Distillery during the festival and a small allocation for Malts.com Malts Club members after the festival. It has a retail price of £240 per 70cl bottled at 56.1% ABV with only 1,500 bottles available for purchase.

For more information visit malts.com