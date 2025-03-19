Maker’s Mark bringt Wood Finishing Series „The Keepers Release 2025“ in den USA auf den Markt

Ein neuer Maker’s Mark aus der Wood Finishing Serie, der Maker’s Mark The Keepers Release 2025, kommt jetzt in den USA auf den Markt – und zwar um 75 Dollar für die Flasche, die mit 54,6% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt ist. Wahrscheinlich wird diese Abfüllung nur über dezidierten Import nach Deutschland kommen können – aber für USA-Reisende sicher eine lohnende Beute oder ein gutes Mitbringsel für Bourbon-Fans daheim.

Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung zur neuen Abfüllung:

MAKER’S MARK CELEBRATES ITS WAREHOUSE TEAM WITH LATEST WOOD FINISHING SERIES: THE KEEPERS RELEASE 2025

ORETTO, Ky., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world, today announced the next iteration of its Wood Finishing Series, The Keepers Release 2025 – inspired by the warehouse team who ensure every barrel of Maker’s Mark matures consistently to the founders‘ taste vision.

„From the beginning, our founders – my grandparents – went to remarkable lengths to create an uncompromisingly delicious bourbon. We are delighted to introduce this latest Wood Finishing Series expression that celebrates the team who still rotate each and every barrel of Maker’s Mark by hand and who continue to embrace our founders‘ perfectly unreasonable pursuit of excellence.“ Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director, Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series is a collection of one-of-a-kind expressions that use an innovative wood stave-finishing technique to enhance distinctive characteristics already present in the brand’s iconic bourbon. The Keepers Release 2025 showcases rich, oak-forward aromas of seasoned wood, brûléd sugar, and tobacco, leading to a long, enveloping finish characterized by dried dark fruit and a lingering roasted sweetness.

„The Keepers Release was born from our close collaboration with the Maker’s Mark warehouse team, the guardians of our barrels. Their sensory experience of Maker’s Mark is unlike anyone else’s — the aromatic oak at different times of the day, evolving tasting notes of our whisky as it ages over multiple seasons — which provided inspiration and helped us shape the flavors of this release.“ Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller, Maker’s Mark

At 54.6% ABV / 109.2 proof, the release will be available at U.S. retailers for $74.99 beginning today. For more information, please visit www.MakersMark.com.