Maker’s Mark bringt Wood Finishing Series „The Keepers Release 2025“ in den USA auf den Markt

Ein neuer Maker’s Mark aus der Wood Finishing Serie, der Maker’s Mark The Keepers Release 2025, kommt jetzt in den USA auf den Markt – und zwar um 75 Dollar für die Flasche, die mit 54,6% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt ist. Wahrscheinlich wird diese Abfüllung nur über dezidierten Import nach Deutschland kommen können – aber für USA-Reisende sicher eine lohnende Beute oder ein gutes Mitbringsel für Bourbon-Fans daheim.
Hier die offizielle Presseaussendung zur neuen Abfüllung:
MAKER’S MARK CELEBRATES ITS WAREHOUSE TEAM WITH LATEST WOOD FINISHING SERIES: THE KEEPERS RELEASE 2025
ORETTO, Ky., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Maker’s Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world, today announced the next iteration of its Wood Finishing Series, The Keepers Release 2025 – inspired by the warehouse team who ensure every barrel of Maker’s Mark matures consistently to the founders‘ taste vision.
Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series is a collection of one-of-a-kind expressions that use an innovative wood stave-finishing technique to enhance distinctive characteristics already present in the brand’s iconic bourbon. The Keepers Release 2025 showcases rich, oak-forward aromas of seasoned wood, brûléd sugar, and tobacco, leading to a long, enveloping finish characterized by dried dark fruit and a lingering roasted sweetness.
At 54.6% ABV / 109.2 proof, the release will be available at U.S. retailers for $74.99 beginning today. For more information, please visit www.MakersMark.com.