Clonakilty Distillery nach 3Mio Euro Investment in Lagerhäuser weiter auf Expansionskurs

Die irische Clonakilty Distillery im County Cork in Irland gibt, nach einem 3 Millionen Euro schweren Investment in die Erweiterung der Lagerhäuser, einen Einblick in ihre zukünftigen Pläne und die Schwerpunkte, die man für die Zukunft setzt. Starkes nationales und internationales Wachstum, Investitionen in die Nachhaltigkeit und ein Fokus auf den Whiskeytourismus in Irland sind dabei die Schlüsselelemente.

Mehr darüber können Sie in der nachstehenden Pressemitteilung erfahren:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Driving growth, innovation and premium whiskey – Clonakilty Distillery poised for further expansion

Clonakilty Distillery is poised for an exciting new chapter as the brand continues to expand its premium whiskey offering in international markets.

This latest phase of growth comes on the back of a major €3 million investment in operations, multiple expansions across various international markets, and is backed by an unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability.

This investment has seen them expand their production capacity, upgraded its facilities, and develop new product lines, in addition to the expansion of its warehousing and bottling capabilities – services they now provide to other spirits producers, further supporting the industry.

The multi-award-winning distillery, known for its innovative approach and premium whiskey offerings, has set its sights on further significant growth in 2025 and beyond.

The distillery, which produces Clonakilty Single Pot Still, Clonakilty Double Oak and Galley Head whiskies, has celebrated significant growth and expansion in recent years after solidifying its position in both domestic and international markets.

Clonakilty’s growth has been driven by a dedication to quality, innovative production methods, a focus on sustainability and a commitment to supporting and developing the local economy and wider Irish whiskey industry over the past number of years.

Strong Growth in Domestic and International Markets

Building on its success in Ireland, Clonakilty Distillery has expanded into key international markets in recent years and is now distributing in over a dozen countries – including United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, France, South Korea, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

The company is also making a significant commitment to exporting to the Chinese market this year.

Founder Michael Scully confirmed the UK market is now in their sights as the brand are set to launch there at the end of the month:

“We were delighted to be hosted in the Irish Embassy in London last week to announce the launch our award-winning Clonakilty whiskies into the all-important UK market at the end of March.”

Despite delays due to Brexit and the challenges of international shipping, the company’s founder Michael Scully has said he is optimistic about the opportunity to establish itself across the water.

With strong sales in Ireland, Mr Scully said the company is

“extremely happy with their product offering with its commitment to quality and great taste will resonate with UK consumers – not just the Irish diaspora but whiskey enthusiasts in general.”

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Clonakilty’s reputation is built on its dedication to quality, with its single pot still whiskey featuring prominently in its award-winning range.

Unlike many blended whiskies that primarily contain single malt and grain whiskey, integral to Clonakilty’s blends is the inclusion of their own single pot still Irish whiskey.

The brand is particularly proud of its most recent accolades, including a double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and independent confirmation of our credentials with a strong 92 points rating from the industry recognised publication Whisky Advocate.

Sustainability remains at the heart of Clonakilty’s operations. The distillery has reduced packaging weight by 28% in the past year, reflecting its commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining product integrity.

Distillery Tourism: A Booming Contribution to Clonakilty

As part of its long-standing commitment to both the local economy and the whiskey industry, Clonakilty Distillery has made its visitor experience a central part of its operations.

Distillery tours have become a major draw for both domestic and international tourists, adding to the broader appeal of Clonakilty as a tourism destination. Visitors can experience the whiskey distillation firsthand, from grain to glass, learning about the craftsmanship and heritage that goes into every bottle.

Of course no tour would be complete without sampling our award winning product in our bespoke tasting room. As befits our location on the southwest coast of Ireland and our 9 generations link to Clonakilty the barley which goes into our whiskies is grown locally including on the Scully family farm resulting in our signature Clonakilty Single pot Still whiskey with its typical oily texture and fresh spice notes – perfect on its own or over ice!

Looking Ahead: 2025 and Beyond

With strong domestic sales, increasing global demand, and ongoing product development, Clonakilty Distillery is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. The brand continues to innovate, with new products in development and plans to expand further into international markets.

As part of its long-term strategy, the Distillery says it remains dedicated to authenticity, sustainability, and delivering exceptional quality whiskey to consumers worldwide. With investments in infrastructure, product development, and international growth, Mr Scully says the distillery is on a trajectory to become a major player in the Irish whiskey industry for years to come.