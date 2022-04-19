Maltstock 2022 findet doch statt – anderer Termin, anderer Ort

Ende März mussten wir davon berichten, dass das Maltstock-Festival in diesem Jahr nicht stattfinden wird. Die Veranstalter konnten die übliche Location nicht nutzen und waren nicht in der Lage, eine entsprechende Alternative zu finden.

Nun aber gibt man Entwarnung: Das entspannte Festival, das auch in Deutschland viele Freunde hat, wird nun doch stattfinden: Vom 23. bis 25. September in Lievelde. Wir werden den Eventkalender dementsprechend berichtigen.

Hier alle Infos dazu:

Maltstock 2022 is on!

A few weeks ago we had to bring you the not so relaxed news that Maltstock 2022 might not happen, since the Buitencentrum venue is currently used to house Ukrainian refugees. But we bring you very relaxed news now:

Yes, that’s right: Maltstock 2022 is on! We have managed to find an alternative venue where we can have Maltstock with a relaxed twist!

Nothing much will change! Good food, good whisky, good company, outside and indoor space, plenty of seating, lots of ‘bring your own bottle’ -sharing, tastings, a retox walk and our infamous raffle. Relaxed as always, all will be there. A very relaxed weekend, meeting old and new friends and sharing relaxed drams.

New dates

The venue we found had only one weekend still available in September. This means that this years Maltstock will be held from 23 to 25 September.

New venue

So where is this new venue? It’s in a lovely town called Lievelde.

We are impressed with the standard and quality of the accommodation. More info on this venue will be available soon from our Facebook page and website. Everything is available for having a relaxed weekend!

Now what?

In the next couple of months you can expect updates regarding our relaxed program. We hope to see you all in September at Maltstock (with a twist)!

Tickets

Tickets are available from our shop on the website: www.maltstock.com/shop

Looking forward to meeting you all!

Bob, Klaas, Stan & Teun