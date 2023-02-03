M&H Distillery veröffentlicht neue APEX Black Craft Serie – Single Casks mit besonderer Reifung

Die israelische M&H Distillery aus Tel Aviv hat die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen APEX Black Craft Serie bekanntgegeben – drei Single Cask Abfüllungen mit Reifungen in Spezialfässern (Fortified Red Wine Cask, Ruby Fortified Red Wine Cask and STR Cask), die ab sofort auch über den Importeur und Distributor Kammer-Kirsch in Deutschland verfügbar sind.

Die Abfüllungen kosten jeweils €89,90 – eine Bezugsquelle finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

M&H DISTILLERY LAUNCHES APEX BLACK CRAFT SERIES MATURED IN UNIQUE SINGLE CASKS

Tel Aviv – February 2, 2023: M&H Distillery, Israel’s first and award-winning whisky distillery, announces the official launch of the APEX Black Craft in the German market as the latest of the APEX series, an ongoing limited editions of exceptional casks.

The APEX Black Craft is M&H Distillery’s highly anticipated limited series release for 2023, presenting three single malt whiskies bottled as single casks in cask strength and in a noble black bottle: Fortified Red Wine Cask, Ruby Fortified Red Wine Cask and STR Cask.

The APEX Black Craft reinforces M&H Distillery’s continued commitment to experimentation and innovation without compromising craftsmanship and tradition. Matured in the unique Mediterranean climate at the Tel Aviv-based distillery and crafted by Head Distiller Tomer Goren, the APEX Black Craft showcases M&H Distillery’s ongoing research and forward-thinking innovation with unusual casks and Israel’s rich terroir.

STR Cask is a single malt whisky aged in a one-of-a-kind STR cask (Shaved, Toasted, and Re-Charred Cask), a method developed by M&H distillery’s late consultant, Dr. Jim Swan. The cask imparts the whisky with vanilla custard flavors, an aroma of orange zest, and a side of chamomile tea. The charred oak flavor is followed by a finish of cocoa butter and black pepper.

Ruby Fortified Red Wine Cask is a single malt whisky that matured in a cask, which was previously used to age Ruby Fortified Israeli Red Wine releasing baked red apple notes with an indulgent soft char and allspice. This edition finishes with a taste of freshly grounded white pepper, dark chocolate, and sea salt pralines.

Fortified Red Wine Cask is a single malt whisky that has been entirely aged in the hand-selected year 2018 fortified red wine cask from one of M&H’s favorite local craft wineries‘ cellars.

The cask, which was previously used to age port-style red wine, contributed to the whisky’s exceptional flavors of raspberry and nutmeg, as well as an aroma of cured tobacco leaves, gentle seaweed, and white chocolate. The finish is long and earthy, with jasmine and cardamom tea notes.

The retail price for all editions is €89,90, and products can be purchased here or via local distributor Kammer-Kirsch. For more information, please visit www.mhdistillery.com.

About M&H Distillery:

M&H Distillery (Milk & Honey), established in 2013 by entrepreneur and investor Gal Kalkstein, is Israel’s first whisky distillery and produces high-quality distillates in Tel Aviv. All raw materials, equipment, casks and processes were selected to ensure that the final product – whether white distillates or aged whisky – meets the highest quality standards. M&H Distillery received guidance and advice from the late Dr. Jim Swan, a world-renowned master distiller. All the products of the distillery are kosher. The successful launches over the past years have led to numerous awards for the brand, including „Craft Producer of the Year 2021“ and „Brand Innovator of the Year 2022” in Whisky Magazine’s Icons of Whisky (Rest of World). M&H’s spirits have received this year several honors with category „winner“ for the APEX Dead Sea at the World Whiskies Awards 2022 and the Frankfurt International Trophy 2022, as well as two gold medals in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for the Elements Sherry and Elements Peated.