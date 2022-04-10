Montag ab 13 Uhr: Wolfburn Kylver #9 „Hagalaz“ im Wolfburn-Webshop

Wir wissen von vielen Sammlern der Wolfburn Kylver-Serie unter unseren Lesern – und für diese (aber nicht nur für sie) mag diese Info interessant sein: Ab morgen, Montag, um 13 Uhr unserer Zeit, ist der neue Kylver #9 „Hagalaz“ auf der Webseite von Wolfburn bestellbar. Man versendet nach Deutschland, aber bitte rechnen Sie mit einigen Zusatzkosten zum Preis von 89,99 Pfund.

Hier alle Infos zum neuen Release – und natürlich auch der Link zum Shop:

Kylver 9 – 52.8% vol. 70cl

The ninth instalment in Wolfburn’s flagship Kylver series has been aged for seven years in a first-fill dark rum barrel before being married with two first-fill bourbon barrels of the same age. Laid down in 2015 in warehouse No.2 it is the first time we have used rum casks at Wolfburn and this cask has produced a distinctly aromatic and spicy whisky, full of Caribbean promise.

Wolfburn’s Kylver collectors’ series takes its name from the Kylver Stone. Unearthed in Sweden in 1903, it depicts the entire Viking runic alphabet: each whisky in the series is named after a different letter. The ninth letter, Hagalaz, translates as hail from the sky.

Hail is the whitest of grain, whirled from the vault of heaven, tossed about by gusts of wind to then melt away into water.

Each edition in the Kylver series is unique, but with the common theme of having been matured in exceptional casks. The individually numbered 800 bottles of Kylver No.9 are the product of a single first fill Caribbean dark rum barrel and two American oak first-fill bourbon barrels.

ON THE NOSE

Bright and bold, the flavours almost jump out of the glass. Coffee, chocolate and deep muscovado sugar aromas abound, overlaid with ripe dark fruit.

ON THE PALATE

Mocha chocolate meets sumptuous sponge pudding. Richer flavours unfold over time; there’s spiced fruitcake and plums and black cherry, all presented with a beautiful creaminess.

THE FINISH

Long, slow and smooth. Vanilla, cinnamon and soft oak smoke right to the end.

Age: 7 years

Distilled: 2015<

Cask numbers: 49, 50, 68

Cask types: First fill dark rum Caribbean barrel, first fill bourbon barrel.

Alc strength: 52.8%

Volume: 70cl

ONLY 800 INDIVIDUALLY NUMBERED BOTTLES

Available at Wolfburn.com 12.00 BST (11.00 GMT and 13.00 CEST) on Monday the 11th of April for £89.99.