Neu: Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive

Die Highland-Brennerei Blair Atholl kann ihren Besuchern ab sofort eine ganz besondere Abfüllung präsentieren. Wie wir in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung erfahren, veröffentlichte die Destillerie in Pitlochry einen Single Malt Scotch Whisky in limitierter Auflage, der exklusiv in der Brennerei erhältlich ist.

Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive reifte in refill, rejuvenated und American Oak Ex-Bourbon Fässern, erscheint in einer Auflage von 6.000 Flaschen, ist mit 48 % Vol. abgefüllt und kostet £90, was in etwa 105 € sind. Alle weiteren Einzelheiten finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die sich diesem Text anschließt. Und wir die Bezeichnung Batch 1 auf dem Ettikett richtig deuten, sollten diesem Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive noch mindestens eine weitere folgen.

BLAIR ATHOL LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION DISTILLERY EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING

Blair Athol distillery has released a limited-edition Single Malt Scotch whisky, exclusively available to purchase at the Highland distillery. A distinctive release that demonstrates the unique Blair Athol distillery character, alongside a gentle spice through maturation in a mixture of refill, rejuvenated and American Oak ex-bourbon casks. With just 6000 bottles available, Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive will retail at RSP £90 per 70cl and bottled at 48% ABV.

Neil Murphy, the Senior Site Manager at Blair Athol, said “We are proud to present this rare expression of whisky in our Distillery Exclusive bottle. The unique flavour and distillery character of this malt whisky owes much to the location of the distillery in the foothills of the Grampian Mountains, but more to the traditional skills of our expert team. It’s a tasting experience that lovers of Blair Athol and whisky are sure to enjoy.”

Blair Athol Distillery stands at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands in the picturesque town of Pitlochry, Perthshire. Blair Athol’s ancient source of water from the Allt Dour and its setting in the peaty moorland of the Grampian mountains combines to create the whisky’s, mellow quality and smooth finish.

On the nose, there is an initial fragrance of vibrant green orchard fruits with baking spices including nutmeg and allspice, accompanied by a sweetness from combined vanilla, brown sugars, liquorice and toffee flavours. On the palate, there is a smooth vanilla creaminess allied with notes of red apple, dried fruit and toasted nuts. The sweet characters linger, extending the finish. With a few drops of water, the fruity aromas become greener and the woody notes more pronounced, swiftly followed by the distinct hints of vanilla, toffee and a gentle touch of pepper that leaves a delicate but fresh finish.