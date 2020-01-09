Donnerstag, 09. Januar 2020, 15:03:05
SchottlandHighlandsNeue WhiskysPR

Neu: Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive

Auf 6.000 Flaschen limitiert und nur in der Brennerei erhältlich

Glenallachie for whic

Die Highland-Brennerei Blair Atholl kann ihren Besuchern ab sofort eine ganz besondere Abfüllung präsentieren. Wie wir in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung erfahren, veröffentlichte die Destillerie in Pitlochry einen Single Malt Scotch Whisky in limitierter Auflage, der exklusiv in der Brennerei erhältlich ist.

Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive reifte in refill, rejuvenated und American Oak Ex-Bourbon Fässern, erscheint in einer Auflage von 6.000 Flaschen, ist mit 48 % Vol. abgefüllt und kostet £90, was in etwa 105 € sind. Alle weiteren Einzelheiten finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die sich diesem Text anschließt. Und wir die Bezeichnung Batch 1 auf dem Ettikett richtig deuten, sollten diesem Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive noch mindestens eine weitere folgen.

BLAIR ATHOL LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION DISTILLERY EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING

Blair Athol distillery has released a limited-edition Single Malt Scotch whisky, exclusively available to purchase at the Highland distillery. A distinctive release that demonstrates the unique Blair Athol distillery character, alongside a gentle spice through maturation in a mixture of refill, rejuvenated and American Oak ex-bourbon casks. With just 6000 bottles available, Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive will retail at RSP £90 per 70cl and bottled at 48% ABV.

Neil Murphy, the Senior Site Manager at Blair Athol, said “We are proud to present this rare expression of whisky in our Distillery Exclusive bottle. The unique flavour and distillery character of this malt whisky owes much to the location of the distillery in the foothills of the Grampian Mountains, but more to the traditional skills of our expert team. It’s a tasting experience that lovers of Blair Athol and whisky are sure to enjoy.”

Blair Athol Distillery stands at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands in the picturesque town of Pitlochry, Perthshire. Blair Athol’s ancient source of water from the Allt Dour and its setting in the peaty moorland of the Grampian mountains combines to create the whisky’s, mellow quality and smooth finish.

On the nose, there is an initial fragrance of vibrant green orchard fruits with baking spices including nutmeg and allspice, accompanied by a sweetness from combined vanilla, brown sugars, liquorice and toffee flavours. On the palate, there is a smooth vanilla creaminess allied with notes of red apple, dried fruit and toasted nuts. The sweet characters linger, extending the finish. With a few drops of water, the fruity aromas become greener and the woody notes more pronounced, swiftly followed by the distinct hints of vanilla, toffee and a gentle touch of pepper that leaves a delicate but fresh finish.

Whiskyexperts Twitter
Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Michel Reick wird Whisky-Ambassador bei Kirsch Import e.K.
Nächster ArtikelFINEST SPIRITS 2020 – Das Spirituosen-Festival der besonderen Art

Unsere Partner

Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Button Kirsch Whisky
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Kaspar Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

FINEST SPIRITS 2020 – Das Spirituosen-Festival der besonderen Art

Deutschland
Single Malt im Fokus
Weiterlesen

Neu: Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive

Highlands
Auf 6.000 Flaschen limitiert und nur in der Brennerei erhältlich
Weiterlesen

PR: Michel Reick wird Whisky-Ambassador bei Kirsch Import e.K.

Deutschland
Michel Reick wird das Whisky-Markenportfolio (u.A. Signatory Vintage, Edradour, GlenAllachie, Gordon & MacPhail, …) betreuen
Weiterlesen

Scotch Malt Whisky Society mit neu gestaltetem Mongramm

Hintergrund
Das neue Jahr bringt einen neuen Look
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Glenlivet – neu und alt

Speyside
Eine weitere Reise durch die Jahrzehnte
Weiterlesen

Zeit online: Prohibition – Weg mit dem Teufelszeug!

Hintergrund
Vor 100 Jahren trat in den USA der 18. Verfassungszusatz in Kraft
Weiterlesen

Straight Whisky Austria mit drei Abfüllungen von Abhainn Dearg

Islands
Der österreichische Importeur bringt den Abhainn Dearg X und zwei fassstarke Abfüllungen aus dem Madeira- und Sauternesfass
Weiterlesen

Irish Distillers verpasst Powers Whiskey ein Redesign

Irland
Ab März wird es das neue Design in Irland geben, bei uns wohl erst in der zweiten Jahreshälfte
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Weiser 300×250

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Januar 2020: The Glenlivet 18yo

Exclusiv
Mag das neue Jahr auch manch Neuerung, Änderung oder Modifikation bringen. Unsere Whiskys des Monats müssen auch 2020 die bekannten und bewährten Kriterien erfüllen....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats Dezember 2019: Mackmyra Svensk Whisky

Exclusiv
In manchen Monaten reicht eine einzige Abfüllung nicht aus, um den Whisky des Monats zu küren. Manchmal muss es schon eine ganze Destillerie sein....
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats November 2019: Die Flora & Fauna Serie

Exclusiv
Rar, selten, hochpreisig: An die Premiumisierung im Bereich Whisky haben wir uns mittlerweile gewöhnt. Und auch zur Super-Premiumisierung werden wir noch ein Verhältnis aufbauen....
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Kirsch Whisky bringt vier neue Signatory Abfüllungen für Deutschland

Deutschland
Alle aus den 90ern, alle fassstarke Einzelfässer - sowie ein Elsburn 6yo aus dem Malagafass
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Glenmorangie – neu und alt

Highlands
Nur einer der beiden kann Serge überzeugen - mit kleiner Bildergalerie der Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Whisky im Bild: Ein Besuch bei Edradour (25 Bilder)

Highlands
Mit Jochen Wied bei der lange Zeit kleinsten Destillerie Schottlands - und der Heimat von Signatory
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X