Neu in der Standard-Range: Glengoyne 15yo

Glengoyne erweitert die Standardrange der Destillerie um eine neue Abfüllung: Den Glengoyne 15yo. Viele Leser werden sich daran erinnern, dass es lange Zeit eine Sandardabfüllung dieses Alters gab, nun dürfte dies aber nicht eine exakte Neuauflage der zwischenzeitlich nicht erhältlichen Abfüllung sein, sondern ein neuer Whisky mit etwas geänderter Rezeptur.

Abgefüllt ist der Glengoyne 15yo mit 43% vol., er wurde aus einer Mischung von Bourbon Casks und First Fill Sherry Casks komponiert.

Katy Muggeridge, Brand Director bei Ian Macleod Distillers, beschreibt den Whisky so:

“Glengoyne’s spirit spends three times as long in its stills than other whiskies, and this creates a distinctively light, smooth and fruity spirit style. For the 15 Year Old, we wanted to showcase Glengoyne’s signature style brought to maturity in absolute balance from the combination of both bourbon and sherry casks. The first fill maturation gives complex depth, bright tropical notes, and a spicy oak finish whilst the refill casks allow the fruity Glengoyne house style to shine through. It’s an exciting and intriguing Glengoyne dram, with a unique flavour profile.”