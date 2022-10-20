Donnerstag, 20. Oktober 2022, 17:13:12
Suche auf Seite
SchottlandHighlandsNeue Whiskys

Neu in der Standard-Range: Glengoyne 15yo

Der Whisky reifte in First Fill Sherry Casks und Bourbon Barrels - in UK kostet er 90 Pfund

Glengoyne erweitert die Standardrange der Destillerie um eine neue Abfüllung: Den Glengoyne 15yo. Viele Leser werden sich daran erinnern, dass es lange Zeit eine Sandardabfüllung dieses Alters gab, nun dürfte dies aber nicht eine exakte Neuauflage der zwischenzeitlich nicht erhältlichen Abfüllung sein, sondern ein neuer Whisky mit etwas geänderter Rezeptur.

Abgefüllt ist der Glengoyne 15yo mit 43% vol., er wurde aus einer Mischung von Bourbon Casks und First Fill Sherry Casks komponiert.

 Katy Muggeridge, Brand Director bei Ian Macleod Distillers, beschreibt den Whisky so: 

“Glengoyne’s spirit spends three times as long in its stills than other whiskies, and this creates a distinctively light, smooth and fruity spirit style. For the 15 Year Old, we wanted to showcase Glengoyne’s signature style brought to maturity in absolute balance from the combination of both bourbon and sherry casks. The first fill maturation gives complex depth, bright tropical notes, and a spicy oak finish whilst the refill casks allow the fruity Glengoyne house style to shine through. It’s an exciting and intriguing Glengoyne dram, with a unique flavour profile.”

Kosten wird der neue Glengoyne 15yo 90 Pfund in UK, ein ähnlicher Preis in Euro ist bei uns zu erwarten. Und so sieht die Abfüllung aus:

Vorheriger Artikel
Neu im Weisshaus Shop: Der 30-jährige Macallan Whisky
Nächster Artikel
Glenturret setzt Partnerschaft mit Gleneagles-Hotel mit limitiertem Whisky fort

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbungt -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2022 Whiskyexperts GmbH

X