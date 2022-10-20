Glenturret setzt Partnerschaft mit Gleneagles-Hotel mit limitiertem Whisky fort

Auch in diesem Jahr wird Glenturret eine eigene Sonderedition in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Gleneagles-Hotel in Pirthshire auf den Markt bringen. Der 11 Jahre alte Whisky ist auf 750 Flaschen limitiert und ist im hoteleigenen Whiskyshop „The Still Room“ erhältlich – zum Preis von 105 Pfund. Wer also dort in nächster Zeit dort übernachtet, der kann nicht nur die Brennerei, die in nächster Nähe ist, besuchen, sondern auch einen speziellen Whisky mit nach Hause bringen.

Gleneagles announces next release in spirited partnership with Glenturret

Gleneagles, the renowned hotel and country estate alongside its Perthshire neighbour, The Glenturret, are embarking on the next phase of an exciting partnership with the release of their second exclusive single malt.

The 2022 Limited Release of 750 hand-numbered bottles represents the second of five editions of Gleneagles’ own whisky, a continued commitment from the two iconic Scottish brands to share the warm spirit and hospitality of the idyllic Perthshire region through a rich tasting experience.

Crafted in partnership with The Glenturret’s Whisky Maker Bob Dalgarno, new tasting notes distinguish this exceptional 11-year-old single malt with flavours reminiscent of classic sticky toffee pudding, warm caramel and vanilla ice-cream, complimented by summer blackberries and green apple. A finish of soft oak, wood spices and dried fruit lingers on the palate for a perfect nightcap.

Following the overwhelming success of the original single malt, the 2022 release is now available to purchase from Gleneagles’ own whisky boutique, The Still Room, with each 70cl bottle retailing at £105. Enjoy at home on a cold winter’s night or keep as a collector’s item alongside its 2021 companion. A limited number of bottles will be available to enjoy by the dram in Gleneagles’ own American Bar and Century Bar, too. To celebrate the launch of the latest bottling, guests who purchase a bottle will also be offered a complimentary tour of The Glenturret Distillery.

Daniel Baernreuther, General Manager at Gleneagles, said:

“We’re so proud to continue our partnership with The Glenturret to create a new limited-edition whisky alongside Scotland’s Oldest Working Distillery, and add the 2022 edition as the sequel in a portfolio that serves as an homage to the countryside we share. “The warm reception to our first collaboration has allowed us to take the 2022 edition to new levels, developing a spirit that encapsulates the warmth, luxury, and comfort we hope to create for each guest that walks through our doors.”

John Laurie, Managing Director of The Glenturret said: